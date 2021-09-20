Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size To Reach USD 3.28 billion By 2027 With CAGR of 8.4%. | Reports and Data
Increasing healthcare expenditure, rise in disease diagnosis, increase in R&D spending, increase in genomics research, rising demand for personalized medicineNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nucleic Acid Labeling market valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.28 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4%. A wide variety of molecular and cellular biology procedures are dependent on a labeled or tagged nucleic acid. These behavior and functioning can be specifically studied via the attached label. Nucleic acids can be easily labelled with several tags that allows their detection and purification. These tags can be used to recover or identify other interacting molecules. The integrity of the nucleic acid is preserved in this non-destructive reaction, which makes it useful for applications where it is necessary to use the intact sample.
Owing to the growing demand for nucleic acid labeling, the manufacturers are adapting strategic initiatives such as innovative launch systems to increase their product portfolio. For example, with the launch of PHOTOPROBE labeling systems, the total length of the original nucleic acid sample, instead of copies, is directly marked. Additionally, Nucleic Acid Labeling can also be used for applications involving protein interactions, such as gel change or drip analysis, it is generally advantageous to generate labeled probes at the end to avoid steric interference of the interaction. The nucleic acid transfer can provide valuable information on gene integrity and copy number, as well as a means of analyzing mRNA size and expression gene, nucleic acid labeling helps to characterize cells and tissues developed in vitro and often produce important clinical information when used in patient samples. Moreover, the availability of different labels and a wide range of detection systems improve the sensitivity and flexibility required for in situ hybridization, thus, eventually driving the market growth for nucleic acid labeling.
Personalized medicine aims to provide personalized treatments to each patient based on the molecular basis of the disease, which has become popular in recent years. The patient centric approach is increasing day by day. The rise in geriatric population all across the world and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are factors that put constant pressure on the capacity and financial sustainability of health systems around the world. Personalized medicine promises to provide better patient care and a high margin of safety while reducing total health care costs. However, lack of awareness about the healthcare facilities, high cost and lack of professional and skilled training provided to healthcare professionals are the major hindrances for market growth during the forecast period.
Key participants include
Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Vector Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Enzo Biochem, and Agilent Technologies.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Nucleic Acid labeling market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 8.3 % and 8.2% CAGR, respectively. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions
• As of 2019, Reagents & Kits is the dominating Nucleic Acid Labeling which holds 53.2% of the global market. European regional market is the prominent revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and, other regions
• Services Product Type segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2027 with a CAGR of 9.1%. However, Fierce competitive structure of Nucleic Acid Labeling market is a major challenge for the market growth of this market segment
• Random Primer Technique type segment was valued at USD 255 Million in the year 2019 and is expected reach USD 608 Million by 2027, growing at a highest CAGR of 9.7%.
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the 20.1% of the global Nucleic Acid Labeling market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth
• Lack of skilled professionals is a major challenge for the market growth across the globe during the forecast period
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Nucleic Acid Labeling market on the basis of type, Technique type, Label type, end use, and region:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Reagents & Kits
• Services
Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• PCR
• Nick Translation
• Random Primer
• In Vitro Transcription
• Reverse Transcription
• End Labeling
Label Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Biotin-based
• Fluorescent
• Radioactive
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Hospital
• Clinic
• Others
Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major Highlights of the Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Report:
• The Nucleic Acid Labeling market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Nucleic Acid Labeling market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
