Hemophilia Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

Rising incidences of hemophilia, increasing awareness, technological advancements, strategic developments by key market playersNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemophilia market was valued at USD 11.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17.97 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Hemophilia is a rare genetic disorder in which blood doesn't clot normally because it lacks sufficient blood-clotting proteins known as clotting factors. Among the types of disorders, type A is anticipated to be multiple times more predominant than type B. The global market for hemophilia drugs is growing significantly, owing to the increasing number of hemophilic patients globally. Hemophilia medications are turning out to be one of the essential medicinal products to confine the loss of blood as there is no exact treatment accessible to treat this disorder. Strategies such as geographical expansion by the key market players and new product development are expected to have the most impact on the Hemophilia market. Rising prevalence of the disorder, a significant focus of key market players on the development of gene therapy mechanism, increasing awareness about the disorder, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors that support the market growth in the industry.
However, lack of availability of medicine and high cost of treatment are the factors that limit the market growth over the globe during 2019-2027.
Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:
Shire (Takeda), Bayer Healthcare, CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., among others.
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Hemophilia market in these key regions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Launch of products for hemophilia treatment is expected to support the market growth during the coming years. For instance, in May 2019 FDA approved Roche’s Hemlibra for treatment of hemophilia with or without inhibitors.
• North America dominates the regional hemophilia market and held around 48% market share in 2019.
• Hemophilia B is projected to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 5.7%. However, low availability of treatment for the segment is a major challenge for the market growth for this segment.
• Asia Pacific is expected to show a high growth rate in the hemophilic market and will grow at a CAGR of 6%
• Recombinant coagulation factor concentrate and plasma coagulation factor concentrate are the common options to treat hemophilia and are expected to take up an important position in the global hemophilia market owing to increased prevalence of the von Willebrand Disease.
• On-demand treatment segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.
• Treatment for hemophilia is in the clinical pipeline stage. And the multiple treatments that are underway are expected to significantly improve the quality of life of patients suffering from hemophilia.
• Availability of treatment and lack of awareness about hemophilia is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hemophilia market on the basis of type, product type, treatment type, therapy type, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Hemophilia A
• Hemophilia B
• Hemophilia C
• Others
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates
o Factor VIII
o Factor IX
o Factor XII
o Activated prothrombin complex concentrate
o Von Willebrand factor
• Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates
o Factor VIII
o Factor IX
o Von Willebrand factor
• Desmopressin
• Antifibrinolytic agents
• Others
Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Prophylactic
• On-Demand
Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Replacement Therapy
• Immune Tolerance Induction Therapy
• Gene Therapy
Country-wise regional analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
