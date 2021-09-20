Troop F Weekly Report 08-13 to 08-19-21

Incident Type: PURSUIT

Date: 9/17/2021

Town: T8 R5 WELS

Trooper: CPL. QUINT /TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement on State Route 11, T8 R5, and observed a vehicle speeding. When he went to stop the car, it immediately accelerated to speeds over 100 mph. Tr. Quint pursued the vehicle into Masardis where he terminated the chase. With the assistance of Ashland PD, the offender vehicle was observed turning onto State Road heading towards Presque Isle. Tr. Rider and Tr. Kilcollins positioned themselves to intercept the vehicle along with Washburn PD. Washburn PD was able to deploy their spike mat deflating the rear tire of the vehicle. Tr. Rider began pursuing the vehicle which eventually stopped in a private driveway. The driver tried to run but was immediately apprehended by Tr. Rider. The man was on bail (times 2), had a revoked driver’s license, and was recently released from the state prison. He was arrested on multiple felony charges and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. Caribou PD had a pursuit the previous night and was not able to stop the suspect vehicle. There was a female, the offender’s girlfriend, in the car screaming for him to stop during the chase.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 9/17/2021

Town: mapleton

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was patrolling in Mapleton and observed a man which he is familiar and suspected there were warrants for his arrest. Tr. Rider asked the dispatch to conduct a METRO query on the man and found there were three sealed warrants for his arrest. The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 9/16/2021

Town: blaine

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Presque Isle PD was investigating an assault and asked if a Trooper could attempt to locate the offender who resided in Blaine. Tr. Kilcollins, familiar with the man, went to his residence and arrested him for PIPD without incident. The man was brought to PIPD per their request.

Incident Type: trespassing / OUI

Date: 9/16/2021

Town: crystal

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY/CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: It was reported to HRCC of a vehicle possibly trespassing on the complainant’s property and she was concerned the person(s) may try to break into her camp located on the far end of her property. The caller later stated the vehicle was leaving and drove through a potato field; she provided a description of the vehicle. Cpl. Quint located the vehicle in Crystal and when he turned around to follow the truck it turned onto a dirt road and shut its headlights off. Cpl. Quint stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver about the incident. The man was intoxicated and removed from the truck. He denied being in the reported area or going through a field, however, his truck was covered in fresh mud. Tr. Castonguay conducted Field Sobriety Testing subsequently arresting the man for OUI. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail for a breath test and later able to post bail.

Incident Type: ASSAULT

Date: 9/18/2021

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin began an investigation into an incident that had occurred in the Van Buren / Connor area. A 911 call had been received and it was apparent that there was some sort of conflict ongoing between several individuals. With the assistance of other agencies, the parties in the complaint were located. The investigation revealed that an argument had transpired over money and a local female started an altercation with the victim which elevated to the point that the offender stabbed a backpack that the victim had been wearing. The offender was arrested and transported to jail where she was charged with Attempted Elevated Aggravated Assault, Terrorizing, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Mischief, and Violation of 3 Counts of Conditions of Release.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 9/14/2021

Town: perham

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin took a burglary report from a man in Perham who advised his son was incarcerated and it appears someone had broken into his residence. The victim’s father reported several items missing. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Date: 9/17/2021

Town: fort fairfield

Trooper: tr. curtin