Computational Biology Market To Reach USD 14.54 billion By 2027 With CAGR of 21.7%. | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Wide application of computational biology in genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and meta-genomics to understand 3D protein structural analysisNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Computational Biology market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.54 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Science is massively benefitted from data processing, such as computational biology. Computational biology is an interdisciplinary field of biology that applies computational methods for analyzing biological data, such as genetic sequences, cell populations, and protein samples, to discover new predictions. The computational techniques used in computational biology include analytical methods, mathematical modeling, and simulation. Moreover, new technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like microarray, yeast two-hybrid, and chip-chip assays are creating enormous and increasing amounts of data that can be analyzed and processed effectively and hassle-free using computational techniques.
The drive-in technological advancements have now opened the door to a world of innovation in the field of healthcare. Computational genetics is disciplinary of computational biology where homology and internal biological mechanism are studied using genome sequencing. The Human Genome Project is a classic example where the whole human genome was sequenced successfully. Computational biology also finds application in neurology, in which it is used to map complex interlinked pathways to visualize 3D simulation models of the brain. The medical advantage of computational biology is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Additionally, computational pharmacology also uses tools of computational biology to visualize and simulate advanced drug-drug interactions in the drug designing process.
Government funding, increasing research and developments, increase in demand for predictive modeling and application in various sequencing projects, such as the human genome project, are some of the factors that support the market growth during forecast years. The rising demand for predictive models is, therefore, expected to boost the growth of the global computational biology market significantly. Moreover, the increasing funding from governments as well as private organizations for R&D in this field supports market growth. The widening application of computational tools in genomics, drug development programs & drug designing, and other such areas is expected to reduce the lead time of drug commercialization, therefore, reduce the average cost. However, unfavorable government scenario, the high initial cost and maintenance costs of the instruments, lack of standardization and shortage of skilled workforce is likely to be a significant hindrance to market growth.
Get a sample copy of the global Computational Biology market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2247
The global Computational Biology market consists of major players like include
Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, and Rhenovia Pharma
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Computational Biology market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia-Pacific due to owing to increased spending on research works in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics in clinical studies for new drugs in the region.
• In-house services are expected to be the fastest growing service segment during the forecast period 2019-2027. Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth.
• North America region accounted for nearly 45% of the market share in 2019 owing to increasing R&D activities for drug discovery processes and development of new biological computation tools.
• Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth.
• Computational Genomics segment is expected to witness lucrative growth attributing to the recent technological advancements in cloud computing and other IT technologies. For instance, the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP) grants endowment to research-related activities and related need for personalization in healthcare owing to genetic variations, expanding application in non-oncology diseases,
• Market players are adapting various organic and inorganic expansion strategies. For instance, Paragon Genomics Introduces CleanPlex CFTR Panel and unveils new fusion detection enables identification of known and novel gene fusions as diagnostic and prognostic markers for tumor progression. The CFTR Panel leverages Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex technology in a multiplex PCR-based targeted resequencing assay designed to simplify the evaluation of somatic and germline variants across the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) gene.
• Bioinformatics expanded to the development and the use of computational tools for the biological interpretation of the large amounts of data. There is a very heterogeneous scientific community that covers all aspects of today’s genetic research. In the coming years the commitment to bioinformatics and system biology will be extended even further with increased funding and explicit commitment to both of these areas.
• Recently, in November 2019, Alibaba funded Hong Kong biotech firms to boost investments. The fund has invested in Hong Kong-based Prenetics, which provides genetics testing solutions for cancer screening and pharmacogenomics
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2247
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Computational Biology market on the basis of application, service, end use, and region:
Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• In-house
• Contract
Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Cellular & Biology Simulation
o Computational Genomics
Database
Infrastructure / Hardware
Software & Services
o Computational Proteomics
o Pharmacogenomics
o Others
• Drug discovery and disease modeling
o Target identification
o Target Validation
o Lead Discovery
o Lead Optimization
• Pre-clinical drug development
o Pharmacokinetics
o Pharmacodynamics
• Clinical trials
o Phase I
o Phase II
o Phase III
• Human Body Simulation Software
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Academics
• Industry
• Commercial
Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2247
Major Highlights of the Computational Biology Market Report:
• The Computational Biology market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Computational Biology market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
Read More Reports:-
Advanced Wound Care Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/advanced-wound-care-market-to-reach-usd-15-56-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data.html
DTaP Vaccine Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/dtap-vaccine-market-to-reach-usd-5-34-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data.html
Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/tetanus-toxoid-vaccine-market-to-reach-usd-6-77-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data.html
Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market-to-reach-usd-8-03-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data.html
Oxycodone Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/oxycodone-market-to-reach-usd-7-09-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data.html
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn