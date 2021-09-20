Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles & Forecast by 2027
Reports And Data
Increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes and rapid growth in geriatric population along with the launch of low-costNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market was valued at USD 69.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 119.15 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are used to treat kidney failure. Hemodialysis uses a human-made membrane for filtration of waste and removal of excess fluid from the blood. In contrast, peritoneal dialysis uses the lining of the abdominal cavity and a solution known as dialysate for the elimination of waste and excess fluid from the body.
The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney diseases, an increased prevalence of diabetes along with the preference of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant are the major factors contributing to the growth of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Along with this, the rising geriatric population, increasing investments for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products, and favorable reimbursement policies are factors that drive the growth of the market. Various key players are engaged in providing user friendly services such as home dialysis. Lack of organ donors as compare to number of organ recipient, increasing organ rejection cases are also expected to carve the population towards dialysis. Increasing kidney diseases such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), according to University of California San Francisco approximately 2 million patients have ESRD across the globe and is expected to rise in further years which is expected to grow the demand of the market.
The key market players are adopting various strategies such as product launch, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to maintain their market position. For instance, in 2019, Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest provider of dialysis products and services, launched a 4008A dialysis machine. The company aims to improve accessibility to life-sustaining dialysis treatment for patients who are living with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) with the launch of their new product. However, high cost and high risks and complications associated with dialysis are the major hindrances for market growth during 2019-2027.
Key participants include
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., DaVita Healthcare Partners, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso, Nipro Corporation
The global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Favorable reimbursement policy such as Medicare in U.S. is also expected to propel the growth
• Based on type, the hemodialysis market segment is projected to dominate the market with nearly 80% market share during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%
• Based on the water treatment system, portable water disinfection system dominates the market with 60% market share
• Asia Pacific is expected to account for 17.5% market share owing to the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.
• Implantation of an artificial kidney into human body that is timely monitored by doctors is major factor restricting the growth of the
• In 2019, in-center dialysis segment accounted for 68.5% market share and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of dialysis clinics globally
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market on the basis of products & services, modality, water treatment systems, end use, and region:
Products & Services Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Hemodialysis
o Machines
Center Use hemodialysis machines
Home Use hemodialysis machines
• Consumables
o Dialyzers
On the basic of material
Synthetic
Cellulose
On the basic of flux
High flux
Low Flux
• Hemodialysis analyzer product
o AV fistula
o Arteriovenous grafts
o Tunneled hemodialysis catheter
o Temporary hemodialysis catheter
• Bloodline
• Hemodialysis Concentrates
o Alkaline
o Acidic
• Others
• Services
o In House
o Clinic
• Peritoneal Dialysis
o Concentrates
o Machines
o Catheters
Short term
Long term
• Transfer sets
• Services
Modality (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Hemodialysis
o Conventional long-term
o Short
o nocturnal
• Peritoneal Dialysis
o Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis
o Automated peritoneal dialysis
Water Treatment System (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Hemodialysis water treatment system
o Central water disinfection systems
Chemical disinfection systems
Heat disinfection systems
Accessories
o Portable water disinfection systems
• Peritoneal water treatment system
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• In-Center Dialysis
• Hospitals
• Independent Dialysis Centers
• Home Dialysis
o Peritoneal Dialysis
o Home Hemodialysis
Key Regional Markets:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
