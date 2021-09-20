Blockchain Technology Market Growth, share,Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Blockchain Technology Market Size – USD 1.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 67.6%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain Technology Market will be worth USD 111.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management. Blockchain technology help in the flow of information through multiple nodes, and it also helps in back-tracking the origin of the products. The blockchain technology can efficiently handle the tracking of the raw materials and enhance the transparency of the supply system.
The latest report provides detailed insights into blockchain technology markettrends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Biologics market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Global blockchain technology marketgrowth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Biologics markets, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Top key vendors in blockchain technology marketinclude are:
AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, SAP, ORACLE, DIGITAL ASSET HOLDINGS, BLOCKCYPHER, and GUARDTIME, among others
Key Highlights From The Report
In November 2019, Coke One North America (CONA) acquired the blockchain technology of SAP. The acquisition was performed to streamline the supply chain processes between the 70 franchised bottling companies, and it also increased efficiency and transparency of the CONA's complex production line.
The private segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2019, as it is more centralized in nature than the public blockchain. Moreover, private blockchain can process faster transactions and are also far more scalable.
Small & Medium enterprises are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 68.0% over the forecast period as more number of startups are adopting blockchain technology.
The Infrastructure segment held the largest market share of the blockchain technology in 2019 due to the increasing demand for the blockchain protocol such as Openchain, Ethereum, BigChainDB, and Hyperledger.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain Technology Market on the basis of Type, Enterprise size, Provider, Application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Private
Public
Hybrid
Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application
Middleware
Infrastructure
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Banking and Financial services
Healthcare and Life sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Government
Retail and eCommerce
Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Biologics industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the blockchain technology market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Biologics industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the blockchain technology marketwith their winning strategies?
Which Biologics industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Biologics market?
