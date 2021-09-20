Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2028
Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Size – USD 8,796.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global logistics & supply chain industry market size is expected to reach USD 13,705.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global logistics & supply chain industry market revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce (accounting for an exponentially large and growing share of the retail sector, both in terms of revenue and volume) has brought about a considerable change in buying behavior of consumers and their expectations, with consumers expecting swift and free delivery of goods at competitive pricing.
The report provides detailed insights into Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major Logistics & Supply Chain Industry players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. Also included are details regarding top Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market players, manufacturers, and vendors and the various strategies being deployed in the market and objectives for these strategies.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In May 2021, Etihad Rail of United Arab Emirates and Transport, which is a company providing digital freight services, announced the signing of a partnership contract to streamline logistics sector service provision. The partnership is intended for integrated logistics services joint development via digital solutions, comprising booking, tracking, and multi-modal connectivity.
Roadways transportation mode requires a lower investment of capital than other transportation modes. The primary benefit of this transportation mode is that it can provide delivery services from warehouse-to warehouse, source to destination, and door-to-door, leading to a reduction of loading and unloading expenses, cartage expense, and various other related inland transport costs. Also, road transportation mode is very adaptable and flexible to reach most remotely located areas.
Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/705
Global Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics & supply chain industry market on the basis of transportation mode, application, industry vertical, and region:
Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Railways
Roadways
Airways
Waterways
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Transportation
Warehousing
Sourcing & Procurement
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Aerospace
BFSI
Government & Public Utilities
Media & Entertainment
Food & Beverages
Others
Top key vendors in Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market include are:
DB Schenker, FedEx Corporation, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., AP Moller Maersk, Deutsche Post AG, Geodis, United Parcel Service of America Inc., CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., and BDP International.
Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/logistics-and-supply-chain-industry-market
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market with their winning strategies?
Which Logistics & Supply Chain Industry industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market?
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/705
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
Continued….
Avail Discount on Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/705
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:
Solar Energy Market www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market
Waste to Energy Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market
Ammunition Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market
Light Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market
Industrial Control Systems Security Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn