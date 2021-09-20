IoT in Agriculture Market Growth, share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
IoT in Agriculture Market Size – USD 12.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in Agriculture Market will be worth USD 27.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating IoT based technologies in agricultural practices. Increasing adoption of the crop management devices to monitor crop growth and protect the field from any infestations is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The latest report provides detailed insights into iot in agriculture markettrends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Biologics market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/275
Global iot in agriculture marketgrowth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Biologics markets, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Top key vendors in iot in agriculture marketinclude are:
Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Raven Industries, Antelliq, Delaval, Ponsse, and CropMetrics LLC, among others
To know more about the iot in agriculture marketreport, visit – https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-in-agriculture-market
Key Highlights From The Report
In October 2019, Raven Industries announced to acquire majority ownership of the DOT autonomous platform. The acquisition will accelerate the development of precision agricultural technology from semi to fully autonomous solutions.
Hardware held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2019 as it enhances crop productivity and quality.
Livestock monitoring is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. It helps the farmers lower labor costs and prevents the spread of diseases among the cattle.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing global population and the increasing requirement for food in the developing countries.
Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in Agriculture Market on the basis of Offering, Application, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Hardware
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Livestock Monitoring
Smart Greenhouse
Precision Forestry
Fish Farm Monitoring
Precision Farming
Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/275
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Biologics industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the iot in agriculture market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Biologics industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the iot in agriculture market with their winning strategies?
Which Biologics industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Biologics market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Iot in agriculture marketSegmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Iot in agriculture marketSegmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The growing adoption of smart devices
4.2.2.2. The rising internet penetration
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for virtual health assistance
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Data privacy issues
4.2.3.2. Lack of proficiency in development
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
Explore more reports about emergen research:
ground defense system market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ground-defense-system-market
3d printing software and services market::https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market
vertical farming market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market
free space optics communication technology market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/free-space-optics-communication-technology-market
military robots market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-robots-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn