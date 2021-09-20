IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Size Worth USD 4.29 billion at CAGR of 15.7%, by 2027
IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market – USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, CAGR of 15.7%, Increase network infrastructure around the globe and reduced CAPEXNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors that are driving the growth of this market include an increase in the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers across the globe, growth of the network infrastructure, low capital expenditure and operational expenses.
The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market is expected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2019 to USD 4.29 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Low Operational Expenses (OPEX) and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), and the growth of the network infrastructure and rise in the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers are the major factors driving the IMS market.
Concerns over security in virtualization and the reluctance of telecom operators to move from the heritage infrastructures to a virtual environment are acting as a restraint for the market.
Major companies in the market include Ribbon Communications (US), Samsung (South Korea), Mavenir (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), Athonet (Italy), Cirpack (France), Cisco (US), CommVerge Solutions (China), Dialogic (US), Interop Technologies (US), Italtel (Italy), Metaswitch (UK), Radisys (US), and WIT Software (Portugal).
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The launch of LTE, VoLTE and the demand for the global standard for network infrastructure and services have become the major drivers for the IP multimedia subsystems market. Apart from that, the study indicates that the biggest challenge for any telecom service provider is to operate their network at the lowest unit cost structure and open for new revenue sources and the IP multimedia subsystems help to overcome this challenge successfully.
• Among Integrant, the services segment is forecasted to hold the larger market share during the forecast period. The overall services segment has a major impact on the market’s growth. IMS services assist companies in reducing costs, increasing the overall revenues, lowering operational costs and improving the business performance.
• The mobile operators segment is forecasted to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Mobile operators face numerous challenges, like intense competition, high OPEX and CAPEX, updating the legacy systems to meet the current demands for end-customers and low Return on Investment (RoI).
• North America is forecasted to account for the highest market size during the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America is the home to big telecom giants. In 2018, the US government rolled out the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band for private operators and enterprises, which act as a catalyst for the growth of the market.
• APAC region is projected to witness strong growth in the coming years, as a large number of mobile and fixed operators in APAC region still use traditional IMS systems. Although, this trend is witness to change, as operators would gradually shift toward virtualized and cloud-based technologies.
The Report “IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market.” is available now to Reports And Data customers and can also be purchased directly at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ip-multimedia-subsystem-ims-market
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the IP Multimedia Subsystem Market (IMS) on the basis of Integrant, function, telecom operator and region:
Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Product
Services
Professional Services
Consulting
Integration and Development
Training and Support
Managed Services
Telecom Operator (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Mobile Operators
Fixed Operator
Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Call Session Control Function (CSCF)
Home Subscriber Server (HSS)
Signaling Gateway (SGW)
Media Gateway Control Function (MGCF)
Media Resource Functions (MRF)
Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Finally, all aspects of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
