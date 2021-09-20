Submit Release
Mobile Mapping Market Size Worth USD 32.15 Billion at CAGR of 20.9%, by 2027 –Reports and Data

Mobile Mapping Market Size – USD 12.42 Billion in 2019, CAGR of 20.9% between 2019 and 2028, Rising usage of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets

The primary factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising usage of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets across the globe

The Mobile Mapping Market is estimated to grow from USD 12.42 Billion in 2019 to USD 32.15 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2019 to 2028. The mobile mapping market is largely driven by the rising usage of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets across the world.

Additionally, smartphone users are using GIS and GPS applications to access geo-referenced data for searching nearby pubs, movie theatres, and other landmarks. This is propelling the ICT companies to start mapping across the world to generate optimal GIS data and offer an enhanced customer experience.

Huge primarily investment is a major factor restraining the growth of the mobile mapping market. 

Major players in the Mobile Mapping market are Google (US), Microsoft (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Trimble NV (Belgium), Apple (US), Foursquare (US), Telecommunication Systems, Inc. (US), and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Mobile Mapping Market is estimated to grow from USD 12.42 Billion in 2019 to USD 32.15 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2019 to 2028. The major factors driving the mobile mapping market are the rising availability of data and analytical tools, the introduction of ample location-based mobile applications for individuals and entities, and optimized network connectivity.
• The mobile mapping market is also driven by the rising use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets across the world.
• Huge primarily investment is a major factor restraining the growth of the mobile mapping market.
• The numbers have been estimated by analyzing the commercialization potential of Mobile Mapping based on current and futuristic trends, and specification requirement for different end users.
• Demand for Mobile Mapping technologies has been analyzed based on the end user, in terms of usage, during the historical year and forecast period
• Market size estimation has been provided for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), along with respective countries, segmented on the basis of each end user, by identifying the potential customers, respective share, and potential demand.

Segments covered in the report:

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Segment-Type(Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Location-Based Services (LBS)
Location-based Search
Indoor Mapping
3D Mapping
Licensing Subscription and Support

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Individual
Enterprise

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Transportation and Logistics
Government and Public Sector
BFSI
Real Estate
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Travel and Hospitality
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Others

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Finally, all aspects of the Mobile Mapping market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

