Healthcare Chatbots Market Growth, share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

Healthcare Chatbots Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%, Market Trends – The rise in the awareness for self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatments.

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is forecasted to be worth USD 594.8 Million by 2028, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in the demand for chatbots apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices, and increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive the market growth.

The latest report provides detailed insights into healthcare chatbots market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the healthcare chatbots market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.

Global healthcare chatbots market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.

Top key vendors in healthcare chatbots market include are:

HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications had acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company mCarbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers' services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

During the forecast timeframe, the software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The growth of diverse applications for patients and health care providers is expected to fuel segmental growth.

Over the forecasted period, the healthcare provider segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 20.5%. Significant medical records, such as patient information, hospital inventory, billing records, and patient medical records, are managed by healthcare facilities.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Healthcare Chatbots Market on the basis of deployment, component, application, end-user, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Insurance Companies

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the healthcare chatbots industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the healthcare chatbots market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the healthcare chatbots industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the healthcare chatbots market with their winning strategies?

Which healthcare chatbots industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the healthcare chatbots market?

