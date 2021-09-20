Network Transformation Market Size Worth USD 108.24 billion at CAGR of 61.9%, by 2027 –Reports And Data
Reports And Data
Network Transformation Market USD 3.71 billion in 2019, CAGR of 61.9% between 2019 and 2027, Growing trend of BYOD policy and rise in deployment of ITaaSNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the extensive demand for bandwidth requirement.
Market Size – USD 3.71 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 61.9% between 2019 and 2027, Market Trends – Growing trend of BYOD policy and rise in deployment of ITaaS and virtualization.
The Global Network Transformation Market is estimated to grow from USD 3.71 billion in 2019 to USD 108.24 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 61.9%. The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the extensive demand for bandwidth requirement.
Other factors responsible for the boost in the market are the rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy, rise in deployment of IT as a service (ITaaS) and virtualization, and the partnership among market players for the development and promotion of enhanced networking systems.
Lack of proper skills and expertise in enhanced networking systems are the factors acting as restraints for the market during the forecast period.
Major companies in the market are Cisco (US), Juniper Networks(US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Dell EMC (US), NEC (Japan), Intel (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), FUJITSU (Japan), Ciena (US), Accenture (US), GENBAND (US), AT&T (US), Arista Networks (US), and 6WIND (France).
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1140
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The Global Network Transformation market is estimated to grow from USD 6.01 Billion in 2019 to USD 108.24 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 61.9%. The primary factors attributing to the growth of the market are the extensive demand for bandwidth requirement, the rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy, rise in deployment of IT as a service (ITaaS) and virtualization, and the partnership among market players for the development and promotion of enhanced networking systems.
• On the basis of integrant (solutions and services), organization sizes, verticals, and regions. Solutions segment is further segmented into Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Network Automation and C-RAN.
• The NFV and SDN solution segment is expected to hold the largest market with revenue of USD 4.8 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 69% from 2019-2027. SDN changes the Wide Area Network (WAN) design by de-coupling the control and data planes, abstracting applications and centralizing network intelligence from the underlying network infrastructure. By using SDN data centers, telecom operators can install enhanced network programmability, automation, and control over their network. Also, SDN enhances the scalability and flexibility of WAN which later improves the network performance and availability.
• The network transformation market is forecasted to witness growth because of the increasing partnerships and joint ventures among industry players for the development enhanced networking systems; and a growing adoption rate of ITaaS, BYOD policy, and virtualization.
• North America is estimated to have revenue of USD 7.5 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 71% from 2019 to 2027, the largest market share in the network transformation market. Major factors responsible for the growth in the market are increasing trend of BYOD, deployment of smart connected devices. Organizations in the US have deployed new technology systems for upgrading the manageability and flexibility needed for adding new network capabilities and capacity.
The Report, “Network Transformation Market” is available now to Reports And Data customers and can also be purchased directly at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/network-transformation-market
Segments covered in the report:
Network Transformation Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Solutions
Services
Network Transformation Market, By Solution-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
SDN and NFV
Software
Physical Appliances
C-Ran
Centralization
Virtualization
Network Automation
5G Networks
Network Transformation Market, By Service-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Professional Services
Deployment and Provisioning
Consulting
Integration
Transformation Optimization
Wireless Infrastructure Management
Managed Services
Network Monetization
Network Management
Network Testing
Network Audit
Network Transformation Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise
Network Transformation Market, By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Manufacturing
Information Technology
Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Energy and Utilities
Others
Network Transformation Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1140
Table of Content:
Highlights of the TOC:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Network Transformation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
5.4. Market positioning
5.5. Strategy Benchmarking
5.6. Vendor Landscape
Continue……
Finally, all aspects of the Network Transformation market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
Browse More Reports-
Time of Flight Laser Distance Sensor Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/time-of-flight-laser-distance-sensor-market
Semiconductor Memory Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/semiconductor-memory-market
Broadband Mid-IR Lasers Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/broadband-mid-ir-lasers-market
CMP PVA Brush Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cmp-pva-brush-market
Plasma Monitor Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plasma-monitor-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn