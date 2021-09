Network Transformation Market Size Worth USD 108.24 billion at CAGR of 61.9%, by 2027 –Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Network Transformation Market USD 3.71 billion in 2019, CAGR of 61.9% between 2019 and 2027, Growing trend of BYOD policy and rise in deployment of ITaaS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the extensive demand for bandwidth requirement.Market Size – USD 3.71 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 61.9% between 2019 and 2027, Market Trends – Growing trend of BYOD policy and rise in deployment of ITaaS and virtualization.The Global Network Transformation Market is estimated to grow from USD 3.71 billion in 2019 to USD 108.24 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 61.9%. The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the extensive demand for bandwidth requirement.Other factors responsible for the boost in the market are the rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy, rise in deployment of IT as a service (ITaaS) and virtualization, and the partnership among market players for the development and promotion of enhanced networking systems.Lack of proper skills and expertise in enhanced networking systems are the factors acting as restraints for the market during the forecast period.Major companies in the market are Cisco (US), Juniper Networks(US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Dell EMC (US), NEC (Japan), Intel (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), FUJITSU (Japan), Ciena (US), Accenture (US), GENBAND (US), AT&T (US), Arista Networks (US), and 6WIND (France).Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1140 Further key findings from the report suggest• The Global Network Transformation market is estimated to grow from USD 6.01 Billion in 2019 to USD 108.24 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 61.9%. The primary factors attributing to the growth of the market are the extensive demand for bandwidth requirement, the rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy, rise in deployment of IT as a service (ITaaS) and virtualization, and the partnership among market players for the development and promotion of enhanced networking systems.• On the basis of integrant (solutions and services), organization sizes, verticals, and regions. Solutions segment is further segmented into Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Network Automation and C-RAN.• The NFV and SDN solution segment is expected to hold the largest market with revenue of USD 4.8 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 69% from 2019-2027. SDN changes the Wide Area Network (WAN) design by de-coupling the control and data planes, abstracting applications and centralizing network intelligence from the underlying network infrastructure. By using SDN data centers, telecom operators can install enhanced network programmability, automation, and control over their network. Also, SDN enhances the scalability and flexibility of WAN which later improves the network performance and availability.• The network transformation market is forecasted to witness growth because of the increasing partnerships and joint ventures among industry players for the development enhanced networking systems; and a growing adoption rate of ITaaS, BYOD policy, and virtualization.• North America is estimated to have revenue of USD 7.5 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 71% from 2019 to 2027, the largest market share in the network transformation market. Major factors responsible for the growth in the market are increasing trend of BYOD, deployment of smart connected devices. Organizations in the US have deployed new technology systems for upgrading the manageability and flexibility needed for adding new network capabilities and capacity.The Report, “Network Transformation Market” is available now to Reports And Data customers and can also be purchased directly at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/network-transformation-market Segments covered in the report:Network Transformation Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)SolutionsServicesNetwork Transformation Market, By Solution-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)SDN and NFVSoftwarePhysical AppliancesC-RanCentralizationVirtualizationNetwork Automation5G NetworksNetwork Transformation Market, By Service-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)Professional ServicesDeployment and ProvisioningConsultingIntegrationTransformation OptimizationWireless Infrastructure ManagementManaged ServicesNetwork MonetizationNetwork ManagementNetwork TestingNetwork AuditNetwork Transformation Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)Large EnterprisesSmall and Medium-Sized EnterpriseNetwork Transformation Market, By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)ManufacturingInformation TechnologyTelecomMedia and EntertainmentEnergy and UtilitiesOthersNetwork Transformation Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)North AmericaEuropeAPACLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaRequest a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1140 Table of Content:Highlights of the TOC:Chapter 1. Market Synopsis1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope & Premise1.3. Methodology1.4. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027Chapter 3. Indicative MetricsChapter 4. Network Transformation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. ETOP Analysis4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.8. Price trend Analysis4.9. Customer MappingChapter 5. Competitive Landscape5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions5.4. Market positioning5.5. Strategy Benchmarking5.6. Vendor LandscapeContinue……Finally, all aspects of the Network Transformation market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.