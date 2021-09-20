Submit Release
Construction Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2028

Construction Market Size – USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global construction market size reached USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid urbanization with increasing global population is expected to continue to drive construction market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing population in Asia Pacific in countries such as India and China among others and rising need for residential and commercial infrastructure and projects. Growing demand for more environment-friendly homes with a lower carbon footprint along with open green spaces is expected to augment growth of the global construction market going forward.

The report provides detailed insights into Construction market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Construction market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major Construction players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. Also included are details regarding top Construction market players, manufacturers, and vendors and the various strategies being deployed in the market and objectives for these strategies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Land planning and development segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for optimal utilization of available resources along with need to contemplate future condition of the property are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the residential segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for residential projects with young working demography aspiring to purchase or rent homes on their own.

Increasing demand for large commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects due to rapidly growing economies is expected to foster revenue growth of the material handling machinery segment.

Global Construction market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Construction market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Construction market.

In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Construction market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Construction market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.

Emergen Research has segmented the construction market on the basis of type, building, construction machinery, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building Construction

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

Specialty Trade Contractors

Land Planning and Development

Building Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

Construction Machinery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Housing

Healthcare

Industrial

Infrastructure

Commercial

Educational

Top key vendors in Construction Market include are:

China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., Al Habtoor Group LLC, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bauer Group Ltd., China Communications Construction Group Ltd., Skanska AB, Vinci SA, Actividades de Construcción Y Servicios SA, Bechtel Corporation, and Samsung C&T Corporation.

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Construction industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Construction market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Construction industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Construction market with their winning strategies?

Which Construction industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Construction market?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Construction Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Construction Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Construction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Construction Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Construction Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Construction Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

Continued….

