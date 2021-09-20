ESports Virtual Pro League Sponsored by GMCoin to conduct VPL Romania

/EIN News/ -- Bodrum, Turkey,, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As e-sports continue to chase mainstream popularity, traditional sports organizations have steadily joined the ranks. Now, some of the biggest professional esports leagues in the world are starting to look a lot like the NBA or NFL where FIFA is already climbing up in terms of popularity.

According to market analyst group Newzoo, the global market for e-sports is expected to top $922 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,174.8 million by 2023, with an estimated 800 million fans across the world. Major events like Virtual Pro League Romania, have made headlines with ever-increasing numbers.

“It’s not hard to see the appeal. Money and viewers have been steadily flowing into the e-sports space, turning it from a fringe hobby into a remarkably lucrative phenomenon,” says Mehmet Ali Demirci , Founder of GMCoin .

Virtual Pro League is developing on another platform, called Virtual Pro League (VPL) VPL ROMANIA. VPL Romania is a free platform, in the sense that it is not necessary to pay a registration fee, which, however, offers certain benefits to premium users.

Achievements: The community has been organized since 2018 and so far 8 championship editions and 8 cup editions.

Virtual Pro League has a players base of more than 15,000 registered users globally. The scoring system for players is based on the same statistics obtained during matches, in VPL the responsibility for entering these statistics rests with the manager or co-manager of the team.

About Virtual Pro League Romania

The current championship in VPL takes place with 16 teams in the first division and another 16 teams in the second league for the Playstation platform on Pro Clubs mode. The Jucăm de Acasă Super Cup (in the spring of 2020), the first Pro Clubs competition broadcast by Romanian television, also took place in VPL. This was the first time that this Super Cup became memorable because it was another moment when Virtual Pro League brought eSports or eGaming to the attention of the general public, causing the emergence of many new teams and the registration of new users. This flow of players even led to the creation of the 3rd league for a season.

Moreover, since 2020; 4 Championships and 4 Cups have also taken part in the Xbox Platform. The new Xbox Championship will take place with 10 teams and there are 7 Official teams on the Xbox platform.

GMCoin Romania Liga 1 and Liga 2 Fifa Pro Clubs 11vs11 on Playstation will start on 19th October, and GMCoin ProLiga Fifa Pro Clubs 11vs11 on Xbox will start on 2nd November.

Virtual Pro League Romania 10 Official teams:

DINAMO BUCHAREST ESPORTS

RAPID BUCHAREST ESPORTS

UNIVERSITATEA CLUJ ESPORTS

GAZ METAN ESPORTS

ACADEMICA CLINCENI ESPORTS

OLIMPIA SATU MARE ESPORTS

SEPSI OSK ESPORTS

CAO ORADEA ESPORTS

FC BRAȘOV ESPORTS

UNIVERSITATEA CRAIOVA ESPORTS

Previously in Virtual Pro League Romania:

Zeal22 : A Champion Title and 2 Romanian Cups

: A Champion Title and 2 Romanian Cups Hermannstadt eSports (or DUB eSPorts) : A Champion title and 2 Romanian Cups

: A Champion title and 2 Romanian Cups Steaua Bucharest : A Champion title and a Romanian Cup

: A Champion title and a Romanian Cup Virtualtech eSports : A Champion title and a Romanian Cup

: A Champion title and a Romanian Cup Rapid eSports : A Champion title and a Romanian Cup

: A Champion title and a Romanian Cup Peaky Blinders (University of Craiova) : A title of Champion and Super Cup We play from Home

: A title of Champion and Super Cup We play from Home SR Brașov eSports : A Champion Title + a Romanian Cup

: A Champion Title + a Romanian Cup FC Voluntari eSports : 3 Champion Titles + 2 Romanian Cups

: 3 Champion Titles + 2 Romanian Cups FC Botosani eSports : A Champion Title

: A Champion Title Universitatea Cluj eSports : A Romanian Cup

About GMCoin (Sponsors at VPL - Virtual Pro League Romania)

GMCoin is the first company to establish a token model developed on the TRON network (TRC10) this vast and practical. It is based on the ITIL and COBIT ITSM principles already designed and ready for its customer launch on the alpha stage.

One of GMCoin’s most important benefits is that it is built on the Tron Blockchain and reduces users’ risk of volatility. This is because the development team creates its own safe and efficient environment and has a strong team of investors and advisors. Its Project Leader Mehmet Ali Demirci is also the CEO of GM Informatics JSC, the Highest Grade Joint Stock Company, which is 2009 registered and well known in Turkey since then. GM Informatics JSC maintains 2500+ ITs and is an ISO / IEC 27001 accredited company.

In short, GMCoin is supported by a real company and will be adopted by actual businesses and their core ecosystem. What else do you need to know before buying a coin? Well, this is subject to your own research and investment style. One needs to perform their own research and checks before investing any amount of money. Though cryptocurrencies are a risky investment tool, so is GMCoin as it is not a security token in anyways.

A big news for all GMCoin investors and LBank users, GMCoin will be listed on LBank on 27th September 2021. Supported trading pairs are GMCoin/USDT.

