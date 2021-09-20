Global Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the vision care devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $23.41 billion in 2020 to $26.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Rising use of electronic devices is a continuous driver for the growth of vision care devices and equipment market.

The vision care devices and equipment market consist of sales of vision care devices and equipment which are used to treat eye vision problems. These devices include contact lenses and spectacles.

Technological advancement in vision care devices have totally transformed the eye care. Vision technology has witnessed some great scientific breakthroughs and innovation in the past few years and these advances are rapidly changing the future of those with chronic eye conditions. The innovation includes DriveSafe lenses with anti-glare coating to help with poor driving conditions, photochromic contact lenses that blocks sun's harmful UV rays, and blue light blocking glasses among others. Major companies such as Johnson & Johnson Vision have invested in adaptive lenses.

The global vision care devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type, application, end user and geography.

By Type: Intraocular Lens, Ophthalmic Lasers, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, Contact Lenses, Others

By Application: Vision Care, Diagnosis, Surgery

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Optical Centers, Others

By Geography: The global vision care device and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Essilor, Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS, The Cooper Companies and Novartis.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

