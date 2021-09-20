Mostly Medicaid Completes Important Study of Behavioral Health Registry Solutions for Maryland Department of Health
Actionable results in record time to support critical substance abuse treatment services
Our team was pleased to address a need for MDH and the Maryland General Assembly along with meeting some very tight timelines with our behavioral health and technology expertise.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actionable results in record time to support critical substance abuse treatment services
— Kris Vilamaa
The Mostly Medicaid government advisory team was pleased to partner with DMI (Digital Management, LLC) on a feasibility study for the Maryland Department of Health's Behavioral Health Administration. The Mostly Medicaid work was focused on preparation for a new mental health and substance use disorder bed registry and referral system.
The project was a key part of an initiative to improve behavioral health service delivery in Maryland. Under House Bill 1121, the legislature mandated a bed registry and referral system. The system must provide a searchable inventory of providers and an electronic referral system for private and public mental health and substance use disorder services.
The results of the Mostly Medicaid study were presented in the HGO Committee session on September 15th. You can check out the committee meeting recording here- https://bit.ly/3tSZ9ov
Part of the value of leveraging Mostly Medicaid for government advisory services comes from the combination of the firm's in depth expertise in a range of areas. In this example, the Mostly Medicaid team also delivered actionable results in less than three weeks.
================
Goals of the study
================
-Collect high-level requirements for the proposed system
-Analyze a set of potential vendors
-Information gathering from other states
-Provide recommendations on vendor selection and implementation to the State of Maryland Department of Health
-Develop a set of policy and programmatic implications for the new system
=================
Key lessons learned
=================
The technology is not the most complicated aspect of this work. The effort to engage the range of partners needed for a successful system implementation will be significant. Ensuring that the system is integrated into existing clinical workflows will also be a key aspect of a successful implementation.
Learn more about what Mostly Medicaid does to help state HHS agency clients
https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/_what-we-do/government-clients/
=========================================================
About Mostly Medicaid Advisory Services for Government Clients
=========================================================
Mostly Medicaid has served as a trusted advisor on policy issues, technology implementations, managed care evaluations and data analysis for government agencies for 20 years. We have served clients in all 50 states.
Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on Key Objectives and data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions. Our support produces results and recommendations that can actually move your agency goals forward.
To learn more about what we do to help state, local and federal government clients, visit our Government Clients page to check out team bios and recent project examples.
For inquiries about this announcement:
=====================================
For Mostly Medicaid
clay@mostlymedicaid.com
Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+1 919-727-9231
email us here