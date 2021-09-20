Global cellular M2M market to garner $83.23 Bn by 2030: Allied Market Research

Robust applications of cellular M2M and intense focus on improving global cellular network connectivity are the major factors that drive the global cellular M2M market growth. On the other hand, rise in data & network loads and data privacy challenges hinder the market growth. The post COVID-19 economy is expected to open many doors of lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market. The pandemic affected the overall market positively.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cellular M2M market generated $10.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $83.23 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 23.2% from 2021 to 2030. In-depth information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is offered in the report.

Robust applications of cellular M2M, improvement in global cellular network connectivity, and increase in its use are the factor driving the global cellular M2M market growth. However, rise in data and network loads and challenges faced in data privacy measures create restraints in the growth of the market. As far as opportunities are concerned, growth in popularity of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and increased asset monitoring needs after COVID-19 pandemic will open many doors of opportunities to the market players.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13451

Covid-19 Scenario:

Social distancing norms and self-isolation policies were enforced in countries across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing enterprises to limit their operations or shut them completely.

The world embraced the remote working culture, boosting the penetration of cellular M2M communication solutions.

During this pandemic, industries suffered from a shortage of on-site workers, which declined productivity and efficiency in many sectors.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the ﻿cellular M2M market﻿: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13451

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cellular M2M market based on service, application, end-user, and region.

Based on end-user, manufacturing accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the transportation and logistics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the services, the connectivity services segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cellular M2M market. However, the managed services segment is expected to lead the market with the manifestation of the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, followed by Europe and North America, holding around half of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cellular M2M market analyzed in the research include KORE Wireless Group, AT&T, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Telefónica, S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A.,Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Aeris Communications India Pvt. Ltd.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13451

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Cellular M2M Market

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter