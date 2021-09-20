Sorbitol Market Competitive Landscape | Growth Factors Analysis, Segmentation and Revenue Analysis Till 2028
Market Size – USD 1,471.0 Million in 2020, Industrial growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Rising health issues owing to sugar consumptionNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sorbitol Market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027. Increasing inclination towards organic cosmetic products is anticipated to drive industrial growth. Sorbitol is used in cosmetics as a humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others. As a humectant ingredient, it checks the moisture loss by drawing water from the air through osmosis, therefore maintaining both the skin and the hair's moisture level. Moreover, it gains frequent use in gel products, owing to its capacity to retain moisture.
This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360 overview of the global Sorbitol industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.
Key Players:
Key participants include America International Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Merck KGaA, SPI Pharma, Roquette Frères, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., and Gulshan Polyols Ltd., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• By product type, the liquid sorbitol segment contributed to a larger share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. The high market demand for liquid sorbitol is due to its increasing demand as a sweetener in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Besides, economical manufacturing cost and easiness of use of this product type are responsible for its high sectoral share.
• By application, direct application held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a 5.1% rate during the forecast period.
• By End Use, the food & beverage industry dominated the industry in 2019 and is forecasted to experience a growth rate of 5.4% in the period. Sorbitol also finds great application in the food & beverage industry as a sweetener, humectant, and bulking agent, among others.
• The North American region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The demand for sorbitol in North America is attributed to the growing awareness about the dietary supplements and their nutritional advantages amongst the consumer in the region.
Market Segmentation:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Liquid/ Syrup
• Powder/ Crystal
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Sweetener
• Bulking Agent
• Flavouring Agent
• Humectant
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Direct Application
• Indirect Application
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• Personal care
o Oral Care
Toothpastes
Chewing Gums
Mouth Fresheners
o Skin Care
o Hair Care
o Colour Cosmetics
o Others
• Chemical
o Surfactants
o Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
o Polyether
o Others
• Food & Beverages
o Bakery Products
Breads
Cakes
Biscuits & Cookies
o Confectionery Products
Jams & Preserves
Chocolates
Processed Food
o Dairy & Frozen Dessert
o Diabetic & Dietetic Food
o Beverages
Diet Soda
Fruit Juices & Syrups
o Others
• Pharmaceutical
o Counter Medicine
Syrups
Tablets
Direct Compression
Wet and Dry Granulation
Capsules and Sachets
Creams and Emulsions
Medicated Confectionery
Hard Boiled Candies/Lozenges
Medicated Chewing Gums
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o U.K
o France
o Italy
o Spain
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
• Latin America
o Brazil
Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:
• The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Sorbitol market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.
• An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.
• Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.
• The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.
