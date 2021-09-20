Global Printer Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Printer Market 2021-2030

Printer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Printer Global Market Report 2021’ published by The Business Research Company, the printer market is expected to grow from $132.41 billion in 2020 to $144.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $171.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The rising demand for 3D printers drives the growth of the printer market.

The printer market consists of sales of printers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide printers, which are output devices that can be connected to computers to print paper documents. This includes text documents, images, or a combination of both. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Printer Market

Advancing technologies are gaining popularity in the printer market. Major companies operating in the printing industry are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for printers. For instance, in July 2019 HP Inc, a USA-based hardware company launched HP Neverstop Laser printer that is designed for companies in India to recreate smart printing technology. The HP Neverstop Laser Printer is an all-new, fast-reload laser printer that allows small and medium enterprises to save critical business time and costs, thereby expanding their efficiency. The printers have a mobile scanner, Wi-Fi Direct, and HP Smart App printing options and can substitute a toner in 15 seconds.

Global Printer Market Segments:

The global printer market is further segmented based on type, technology, printer interface, output type, end-user applications and geography.

By Type: Dot-Matrix Printers, Line Printers, Daisy-Wheel Printers, Laser & Led Printers, Mono Printers

By Technology: Inkjet, Thermal, Impact

By Printer Interface: Wired, Wireless

By Output Type: Color, Monochrome

By End-user Applications: Residential, Commercial, Educational Institutions, Enterprises, Government, Others

By Geography: The global printer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Printer Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides printer market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global printer market, printer market share, printer market players, printer market segments and geographies, printer market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The printer market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Printer Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Printer Market Organizations Covered: Brother Industries Ltd, Seiko Epson Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company (HP), Canon, Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Konica Minolta Inc., Hitachi, Zebra Technologies, Lexmark International Inc., Printek LLC, Durst, Bixolon Co. Ltd, Fujitsu, Honeywell International Inc, Polaroid Corporation, Inca Digital Printers, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Kyocera Corp., Sharp Corp., Agfa and Gevaert, Eastman Kodak Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

