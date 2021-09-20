Disposable Income And Technology Play A Part In Religious Organizations Market Growth

Religious Organizations Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company's Religious Organizations Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in disposable income contributes to the religious organizations market. Growth in economic conditions leads to higher disposable income that encourages individuals to participate and contribute to charity events. According to an OECD report in the United States, the average household net adjusted disposable income per capita is USD 45, 284 a year. In 2018, the United States growth in real household income outpaced growth in real GDP by 3.1 percentage points. On average, globally, individuals donate around 2% of their disposable income and an increase in disposable income results in a directly proportional increase in donations. For instance, in 2018, a 5% increase in disposable income accounted for 2.1%of gross domestic product (GDP). Therefore, the growth in disposable income drives the market for religious organizations market.

The global religious organizations market size is expected to grow from $317.02 billion in 2020 to $333.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $409.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The use of technology is increasingly being used by religious organizations to leverage the religious organization assets for social impact. For instance, Goodlands is a start-up that is using geo-data to map the lands of the catholic church globally. It uses the geographic information system (GIS) software to make a map of the roman catholic church across the world with boundaries and layer on layer of data about the church and environmental contexts, then uses the land assets for creating new ways to channel them for social good.

Major players covered in the global religious organizations industry are Curves, ServiceMaster, H.E.B., Anschutz Entertainment Group, Blessings International, Mary Kay, The Salvation Army, Tom's of Maine, Samaritan's Purse, Feeding America, Food For The Poor.

TBRC’s global religious organizations market report is segmented by type into public organization, private organization, individuals, by religious groups into Christians, Muslims, Hindus, others.

Religious Organizations Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Public Organization, Private Organization, Individuals), By Religious Groups (Christians, Muslims, Hindus), COVID 19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides religious organizations market overview, forecast religious organizations market size and growth for the whole market, religious organizations market segments, and geographies, religious organizations market trends, religious organizations market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

