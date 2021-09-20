Wind Electricity Industry To Grow At Rate Of 13% With Increasing Clean Energy Investments

Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing investments in the clean energy sector is contributing to the growth of the wind electric power generation market. Clean energy is an energy derived from renewable, zero-emissions sources, that does not pollute the environment. Solar, hydro, and wind energy are the primary sources of clean energy. For instance, in 2020, according to 'Africa Business Communities', UK invested over $66.7 million (£50 million) into clean energy projects in Africa. The UK government invested in advanced, clean technology and is partnering with African countries to develop sustainable energy sources to meet the African energy demand which is set to increase by 60% by 2040. Growing investments in the clean energy sector to meet the energy demand is driving the wind electric power generation market.

The global wind electricity market size is expected to grow from $62.84 in billion 2020 to $68.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $111.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

Read More On The Global Wind Electricity Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wind-electricity-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global wind electricity industry are Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd., Shell Wind Energy, Inc., Trans Alta Corporation, Xinjiang Gold Wind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Pattern Energy and Iberdrola Renewables.

TBRC’s global wind electricity market report is segmented by connectivity into on-grid, off-grid, by end-user into industrial, commercial, residential, by location into onshore, offshore.

Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2021 - By Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Location (Onshore, Offshore), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wind electricity market overview, forecast wind electricity market size and growth for the whole market, wind electricity market segments, and geographies, wind electricity market trends, wind electricity market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Wind Electricity Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3858&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Geothermal Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Back Pressure, Binary, Double Flash, Dry Steam, Single Flash, Triple Flash), By End-user (Dry Steam Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations, Binary Cycle Power Station)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geothermal-electric-power-generation-global-market-report

Power Generation Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Hydro Electricity, Fossil Fuel Electricity, Nuclear Electricity, Solar Electricity, Wind Electricity, Geothermal Electricity, Biomass Electricity, Other Electricity), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Sources Of Energy (Conventional/Non-Renewable Source, Renewable Source), By Type of Grid (Off Grid, On Grid), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generation-global-market-report

Hydropower Generation Global Market Report 2020 - By Product Type (Dike Type, Diversion Hydropower Station, Mixed Type, Tide, Pumped Storage), By Capacity (Large, Medium, Small), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydropower-generation-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/