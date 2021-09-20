Explore the fascinating wildlife of South Sudan

7 Sands Partners

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Sudan the HIDDEN GEM in Africa is mostly covered in tropical forests, swamps, and grassland. South Sudan is bounded on the north by Sudan; on the east by Ethiopia; on the south by Kenya, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and on the west by the Central African Republic.

The country’s wildlife includes lions, leopards, and cheetahs as well as elephants, giraffes, zebras, buffalo, hippopotamuses, warthogs, and numerous varieties of antelope, such as gazelles, elands, and hartebeests. Chimpanzees, baboons, and monkeys are found in the forests. Birdlife includes ostriches, several kinds of partridge, cranes, storks, pelicans, plovers, weavers, and shrikes. Reptiles include crocodiles and various lizards. Decades of civil war have severely affected some animal populations, such as those of elephants and hippopotamuses. Insect life is abundant. Mosquitoes infest the riverbanks and swamps, and seroot flies (large bloodsucking houseflies) are a scourge during the wet months. The tsetse fly is typically found in or near wooded areas or in areas with streamside vegetation.

South Sudan is home to several national parks and game reserves, including Southern and Badingilo national parks, located in the south. Boma National Park, in the east, is notable for being home to one of the largest mammal migrations in the world.

The high-rainfall savannas of the south-central part of the country are lusher, with rich grasses along the Nile that support a large number of cattle. The intermittent woodlands dotting this belt gradually merge southward with the true rainforest that is now found only in remnants in the southernmost portions of the country.

The White Nile passes through the country, passing by the capital city of Juba-South Sudan has a rich and varied fauna, with elephants, lions, leopards, cheetah, wild dogs, and a great variety of antelopes. This includes the rare tiang and huge herds of white-eared kob, numbering more than 800,000.

South Sudan experiences a tropical climate. Temperature averages are normally above 25°C, with highs exceeding 35°C, particularly during the dry season (January to April). Juba, the capital city, has an average annual high temperature of 34.5°C and an average annual low of 21.6°C. South Sudan's protected area of Bandingilo National Park hosts the second-largest wildlife migration in the world.

Surveys have revealed that Boma National Park, west of the Ethiopian border, as well as the Sudd wetland and Southern National Park near the border with Congo, provided habitat for large populations of hartebeest, kob, topi, buffalo, elephants, giraffes, and lions.

Even more, South Sudan boasts Africa's biggest wetland, the Sudd, and its largest intact savanna, a stretch of untouched wilderness east of the White Nile that reaches all the way to Ethiopia.

Every year, some 1.2 million antelopes and gazelles cross this enormous ecosystem -- at 95,000 square kilometers (37,000 square miles), it is the size of Hungary.

In scale and scope, the migration is rivaled only by the fabled wildebeest crossing in the Mara and Serengeti.

South Sudan's forest reserves also provided habitat for bongo, giant forest hogs, red river hogs, forest elephants, chimpanzees, and forest monkeys. what are you waiting for discover the great nature in Africa hidden gem south Sudan and see wildlife and nature like never before?

