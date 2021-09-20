Troy Shelton of Better Medicine Better Life to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human body is made up of the mind, body, and spirit. All three must be in working order for optimal wellness and for energy to flow freely.

Troy Shelton is a passionate healer with an alternative approach to treatment.

She is the founder of Better Medicine Better Life, a holistic practice that offers Functional Medicine, The Emotion Code and Body Code, occupational therapy and certified hand therapy, bioresonance scans, and stem cell technologies.

“It's a holistic practice: if somebody has a health challenge, I can find a way to help them,” says Troy.

Troy’s background in occupational therapy, hand therapy, and psychology was a gateway to her launching Better Medi-cine Better Life after she became disenchanted with the Western medical model.

“I wanted to learn how to treat my clients in a much more in-depth way,” says Troy. “I wanted to help them discover the root cause of their challenges and empower them to heal.”

Today, Troy’s clients include everyone from children with anxiety and ADHD, to people with chronic back pain, auto-immune symptoms and allergies, PTSD, and even cancer patients. She helps her clients move through these challenges in the most efficient and transformative way possible to experience optimal health and well-being.

“By the time they talk with me, they're often in a crisis and struggling so they’re more open to energy work” says Troy. “Once I understand what their goals are, what they're struggling with and what their story is, I can begin to empower them in their own healing.”

Through her practice, Troy works to release trapped energy and promote well-being. She utilizes the Emotion Code and the Body Code to clear energetic blocks and open her clients up for self healing, abundance, and clarity.

Still, Troy says her ultimate desire is to help people heal, no matter how.

“I've always had a gift for empowering people to heal themselves,” says Troy. “They are responsible for their own health, but I can be a conduit to healing and empower them to overcome their challenges. It’s incredible to help people make that transformation. I've been able to transform lives no one thought possible.”

Close Up Radio will feature Troy Shelton in an interview with Jim Masters on September 22nd at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.bettermedicinebetterlife.com