St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on LEO / Resisting Arrest / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Sexual Assault on LEO and other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A404610

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 at 2109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Assault on LEO’s, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Sexual Assault, Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, Impeding a Public Officer

ACCUSED: Robert Rohaley

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/19/2021 at approximately 2109 hours Vermont State Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Police Barracks were notified of a fight in progress at a restaurant in Lyndon, Vermont. Upon arrival Troopers met with witnesses who advised Rohaley had been asked to leave the premises, and was causing a disturbance. When asked to leave by Troopers, Rohaley became increasingly combative and was subsequently taken into custody. Rohaley was taken to North Eastern Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: St. Johnsbury

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

