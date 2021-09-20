St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on LEO / Resisting Arrest / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Sexual Assault on LEO and other charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404610
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 at 2109 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: Assault on LEO’s, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Sexual Assault, Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, Impeding a Public Officer
ACCUSED: Robert Rohaley
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/19/2021 at approximately 2109 hours Vermont State Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Police Barracks were notified of a fight in progress at a restaurant in Lyndon, Vermont. Upon arrival Troopers met with witnesses who advised Rohaley had been asked to leave the premises, and was causing a disturbance. When asked to leave by Troopers, Rohaley became increasingly combative and was subsequently taken into custody. Rohaley was taken to North Eastern Correctional Facility for detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: St. Johnsbury
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.