John Lazar of John B. Lazar & Associates, Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FOREST PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many ‘teams’ are simply work groups. They lack the shared purpose and commitment to play together collaboratively that are hallmarks of a team. It takes intention and persistent effort to develop the knowledge and skills to be effective together. Coaching can accelerate their learning curve.

John Lazar is the founder and CEO of John B. Lazar & Associates, specializing in leadership coaching and team development.

Lazar’s programs enable sustainable improvements in critical thinking, resilience, and leadership for individual and collective performance. Clients deliver more reliably on promised results by functioning and performing at higher levels, collaborating better, learning faster and becoming more adaptive.

“The work we do is for the sake of better individual, group, and organizational effectiveness and satisfaction,” says Lazar. “It’s about recognizing and managing what really matters: thinking systemically; communicating clearly; managing interpersonal challenges; and remaining persistent and resilient.

At the heart of leadership is trust, says Lazar. People must rely on others. To set people up for success, good leaders connect, engage, support, empower, and inspire their teams by trusting them.

“The things that tend to motivate us are a feeling that we belong to and engage in something meaningful, can get better at things, and can make decisions for ourselves,” says Lazar. “As a leader, encourage your teams to continue to believe ‘this is something we want to be a part of.’”

John has been a coach and performance improvement consultant since 1983. He has been coaching CEOs, executives, senior managers, and emerging leaders since 1995. Prior to launching JBL&A, Lazar was a performance consultant with AT&T Network Systems. It was there that he developed his experience leading teams.

“I had to develop trust with my colleagues on our team who would be developing instructional materials,” recalls Lazar. “I also had to develop working relationships with the technical staff, even though I did not have a background in telephony or electronics. What I could do was encourage them to talk about their challenges, ask good questions, listen well, and leverage their experience and expertise to guide us toward the best solution.”

“Learning isn't an event; it's a process,” says Lazar. Coaching enables a journey of developing self-reflection. self-awareness, insight, choice, and thoughtful experimentation.

“I cannot say enough positive things about our work together over the last year and a half,” says John Hartline, former Vice President of Operations at Elgin Dairy Company. “John’s coaching and guidance have helped me discover invaluable tools for decision-making, communication, team building, self-awareness and self-management.”

