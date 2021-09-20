COVID-19 and Mental Health: The Skills We’ve Been Taught Aren’t Helping Us When Times Are Tough

Evan Sutter delivers a keynote on Happiness at GOTO Amsterdam 2019 Evan Sutter's New Book 'Awake' Is Out Now Happiness and Health Expert Evan Sutter Surfing Australia's East Coast

Happiness expert Evan Sutter’s new book ‘Awake’ aims to change that

Sutter truly understands that positive change is possible, and yet not easy, and he provides a rich exploration of topics that we in the field of positive psychology and resilience know matter deeply” — Maria Sirois, Psy.D., author of A Short Course in Happiness After Loss

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between the chaos of Covid-19, destabilisation in Afghanistan, and the devastating impact of climate change - we are facing an existential crisis. Everywhere, people are struggling with a new and uncertain world. We’ve spent our life cultivating survival strategies, but are they working when we need them most?

We’ve strived for straight A’s, admission to the prestigious university, and supreme athletic performance. But where does that leave us when unpredictability strikes and the things we know begin to crumble? In the coming decades we will continue to face unprecedented challenges and global uncertainty. Now is the time to assess our arsenal of coping skills and take stock of our values to avoid catastrophic decline in our wellbeing.

In his new book Awake, Evan Sutter, a leading Australian happiness and wellbeing expert, promises to equip us with the vital skills we need to thrive amid the chaos and confusion of the 20's. He has taken a unique approach in creating more than a book. What he offers is a journal, a guide, a retreat, and a friend.

“COVID-19 has made people all over the world realize that maybe they will need some better tools to cope with change, loss, stress, boredom, and loneliness. Other than Netflix, alcohol, Tinder, and a nice car,” says author, and reformed hedonist, Sutter. A man who has spent his time living in a hut in the forest learning how to truly step off the hedonic treadmill.

By skilfully drawing upon a range of modalities including positive psychology, mindfulness, and self-compassion, he guides his readers to cultivate resilience, kindness, and emotional intelligence. In offering a holistic and multi-dimensional focus, he keeps his reader engaged, making it easy for them to take the necessary steps to improve their life. Sutter offers a range of practices, including guided meditations and body scans, gratitude insights, stretching prompts, good deed challenges, and sharing and communication exercises, - “Awake is the evidence-based, easy to navigate, well-being tool we all need right now,” says Jennifer Moss, Author of the Burnout Epidemic.

Awake, Schiffer Publishing, is out now at all good bookstores throughout North America, the UK, Europe, Australia and Asia.

About the Author

Evan Sutter is the founder of Hapzly, a keynote speaker, and host of the Sutterfaction podcast who has developed a reputation as an expert in happiness, meaning, and fulfillment. Evan has been featured on ABC and in the Daily Telegraph, the Sydney Writers Festival, the Happiness and Its Causes conference, and the GOTO conference. Evan is a surfer, ocean swimmer, and runner who lives in Newcastle Beach, Australia.

About the Publisher

Established in 1974 in Atglen, Pennsylvania, Schiffer Publishing, and its imprint Red Feather Mind, Body, Spirit, sharpen the mind, enliven the body, and let your spirit take flight.

Awake by Evan Sutter Book Trailer. Awake: a Journal, a Guide, a Retreat, a Friend is a unique toolkit for peak performance and optimal health and happiness.