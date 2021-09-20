Manufactured Housing Market is Projected to Reach $38,848 Million by 2027

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Manufactured Housing Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth of the global manufactured housing market is driven by growth in population and rapid urbanization around the globe. For instance, according to the European Commission, 56% population of Africa and 64% population of Asia will live in urban areas by 2050. This is expected to result in the demand for affordable and quality housing, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.The global manufactured housing market size was valued at $127,188.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6583 Rise in demand for manufactured homes can be attributed to its features such as affordable cost of construction, reduced lead time of construction, and quality control over entire construction in real time. Technological advancements such as computer aided design & manufacturing and 3D printing & construction robotics is expected to boost the demand for manufactured housing across the globe.Covid-19 Impact AnalysisThe outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the production of manufactured housing units, and is expected to hamper the manufactured housing market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for manufactured homes from developing countries, including India, China, and others; thereby, halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the manufactured homes around the globe.Top 10 Leading PlayersBerkshire Hathaway Inc.Cavco Industries Inc.Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd.Domino Homes SIANobility Homes Inc.Omar Park Homes Ltd.Q Prefab OÜSkyline Champion CorporationThe Commodore CorporationWigo Group.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6583 Key Market SegmentsBy Number Of SectionSingle sectionDouble sectionMulti-sectionBy LocationPrivate PropertyMH CommunitiesBy ApplicationResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6583