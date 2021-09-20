Proanthocyanidins Market is Generating Revenue of $207.9 Million by 2030, at CAGR 5.7% Growth Rate

Rise in preference for products with natural ingredients, expansion of raw material sources for proanthocyanidins extraction

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proanthocyanidins Market by Source, Form, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global proanthocyanidins market size was valued at $120.3 million in 2020, and is projected reach $207.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.Over last few decades consumer awareness about the natural products in increasing. Majority of the packaged food/ nutraceutical that are available in the market contains a variety of chemicals, some of which are very harmful to health, such as preservatives. Some preservatives are also linked with unfavorable effects, which can comprise of unpleasant reactions in consumer's sensitive to a particular preservative or a potential increased risk for cancer.

In such situation, going natural with products having no pesticides, chemicals, or processed additives and picking natural food to minimize the risk of disease, illness, and disorders is now trending. Many consumers are avoiding chemical ingredients in their food, health food, functional food, proteins, and nutraceutical products. Hence the demand for naturally sourced proanthocyanidins is increasing continuously. This demand has gained extensive traction in developed regions of North America and Europe with consumers in this region are spending more on natural products compared to the consumers in other regions. Hence the trend of using natural ingredients in nutraceutical as well as food industry in proving one of the major factor boosting the proanthocyanidins industry.Covid-19 scenario:• The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the sales of proanthocyanidins-based nutraceuticals due to closure of supermarkets. However, the pandemic favored the sale of proanthocyanidins via online sales channels to boost immunity products.• Rise in concerns regarding nutrition, easy access to information, and increase in consumer awareness regarding role of immunity and dietary supplements boosted the demand for proanthocyanidins-based products.

The report segments the global proanthocyanidins market on the basis of source, form, sales channel, and region.Based on source, the grapes segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, the berries segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.On the basis of form, the powder segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, the tablet segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.The global proanthocyanidins market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.Some of the major players profiled for in the proanthocyanidins market analysis include Artemis International, Eevia Health, Enomark Biotech, Fruit d'Or, Givaudan International SA, Indena S.p.A, INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Natac, Nexira, and Xi'an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Polyphenolics, Botaniex Inc., Now Foods, Bio-Botanica, Swanson Health, Functional Nutritional Inc., and Advanced Functional Nutrition.

Key Findings Of The Study• Region wise, North America dominates in terms of long proanthocyanidins market share, however Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.• Depending on source, the berries segment is the major shareholder in the year 2020, however the others segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the proanthocyanidins market forecast period.• On the basis of form, the tablet segment is the leader in terms of market share.• As per sales channel, offline channels segment leads in terms of market share in the global proanthocyanidins market; however, online channels segment is expected to gain market share by the end of forecast period.• Rise in health awareness and an increase in demand of natural nutraceutical ingredients to drive market expansion.