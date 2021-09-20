Tejjy Inc. Implemented BIM for Clash Detection of DC Courthouse
A BIM Service Provider in DC worked with Revit, Navisworks and MEP Fabrication for accurate Shop Drawings and 3D BIM Modeling of DC Courthouse Project.
Our BIM Team used Revit & Navisworks software platforms for 3D Modeling of Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing & Fire Protection services of the project as well as for clash detection and mitigation.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. – A BIM, Construction Management & Permit Service Provider in Washington DC worked with Revit, Navisworks, and MEP Fabrication for creating accurate Shop Drawings and 3D BIM Model of DC Courthouse Project.
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. said – "Our BIM Team used Revit & Navisworks software platforms for 3D Modeling of Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing & Fire Protection services of the project. We created 3D Model Creation for MEPFP trades for clash detection, mitigation, and visualization. Our Constructability Review through BIM Model Update helped to reflect the changes from Design, RFI Generation & As-Built Update. Our BIM professionals delivered Coordinated Service Drawings, facilitating complete coordination among all trades using Autodesk Navisworks to generate clash reports. We also extracted Detailed Quantity Take-Off (QTO) incorporating the manufacturer's reference."
Regarding the BIM Approach to Work, the MEP design validation engineers of Tejjy Inc. stated – "We checked and compared the IFC design documents of the client for inconsistencies and recalculated the data (size of pipes, ducts, fluid flow rate, etc.). The RFIs were inspected by the client, who in turn escalated the same to the consultant for a probable solution."
Sukh added about the Project Challenge – "Coordination among various services was difficult as the structure did not allow any service to pass through the beam/concrete wall unless conceived at the design stage. Being a renovation project, the hard trades like Structure and Architecture were already finalized and there was limited room to run other services without making a major impact on the existing conditions. Our BIM modelers made all efforts to ensure that the pipes and ducts can pass through the selected cut-outs in the walls and available dedicated spaces for services through designed routes with minimum impact on the existing services. We executed that by shifting and changing the service routes, considering the clearance required, and modifying the sizes of ducts & pipes within acceptable limits."
BIM helped in resolving fundamental challenges for the Project through:
• Identifying the mismatch in the risers, schedules, sections, architecture, & structural drawings
• Detecting the need for providing modified diffuser & ceiling light layout
• Raising constructability issues through RFI's and updating BIM model & drawings
• Recognizing space constraints, saving time, rework, & wastage elimination
• Finding out the clash and raising it to consultants, resulting in design revisions
BIM Software Applications like Revit & Navisworks helped Tejjy Inc. progress through MEP clash detection. BIM Engineers of Tejjy Inc. reviewed critical areas in 3D for any changes made and evaluated space constraints successfully. BIM facilitated numerous design disciplines to collaborate flawlessly on a single information platform, improving work competence, minimizing errors, and enhancing building performance.
