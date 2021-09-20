Digital Manufacturing Market Anticipated to Reach $1,370.3 Billion by 2030 | by Component, Technology & Application

Efficient safety management on manufacturing sites is a major driving factor for implementation of IoT technologies in the manufacturing industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital manufacturing aims at connecting construction and manufacturing sites with technologies and solutions such as machine learning and robotics to obtain maximum productivities. Manufacturing technologies consist of sensors, RFID tags, augmented reality, and virtual reality, which assist in recognizing potential risks in manufacturing industries as well as deliver enhanced productivities, efficient project management, and optimized use of resources.

The digital manufacturing market size was valued at $0.27 trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.30 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Fleet management is largely adopted in manufacturing industries, owing to features such as development in sensor technologies in the industry. Conservation of resources through eliminating equipment downtime, reducing fuel wastage, real-time equipment, and health monitoring boosts demand for fleet management technologies in the manufacturing industry.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic halted manufacturing facilities for a short-term, owing to prolonged lockdowns applied in countries such as the U.S., India, and China. In addition, COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down construction activities, owing to prolonged lockdowns in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. This hampered growth of the digital manufacturing market significantly in 2020.

Top 10 Leading Players

Dassault Systemes
Tata Consultancy Services
Siemens AG
Autodesk Inc
Hexagon AB
Parametric Technology Corporation Inc
SAP SE
ARAS Corporation
Cogiscan Inc
Bestplant

Key Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

RFID Tags
Sensor
Intelligent System
Others

Software

Data and Operation Management Software
Safety and Security Systems
Connectivity solutions
Analytics Solutions
Remote Management & logistic solutions
Asset Management Solutions

Services

Support and maintenance
System Integration
Consulting Services

By Technology

Robotics
3D Printing
Internet of Things (IoT)
Others

By Application

Automotive and Transportation
Aerospace and Defense
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Machinery
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

