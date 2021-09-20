Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104075 and 21B104098
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 @ 2057 hours and 09/17/2021 @ 2305 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Post Road, Rockingham (Windham County), VT.
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: David Greenier
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
09/16/21
At approximately 2057 hours, the Vermont State Police received a
report of a suspicious male at the Sunoco gas station, located at 809 Rockingham
Road. Troopers and Chester Police Officers made contact with David Greenier, 27
at 60 Vermont Route 103 in the Town of Chester. David was determined to be in
violation of Court issued Conditions of Release. David was subsequently arrested
and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
David was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,
Windsor Criminal Division on September 17, 2021 at 1230 hours. David was lodged
at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.
09/17/21
At approximately 2305 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of
a male banging on the door of a residence on Rockingham Post Road. Troopers
arrived on scene and identified the male as David Greenier, 27. David was
determined to be in violation of active Court issued Conditions of Release.
David was subsequently arrested and transported the Vermont State Police
Barracks in Westminster for processing.
David was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,
Windham Criminal Division on September 20, 2021 at 1230 hours. David was lodged
at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/17/21 and 09/20/2021
COURT: Windsor and Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: 200 dollars Cash or Surety
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Thomas Roach
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
802-722-4600