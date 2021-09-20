Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B104075 and 21B104098

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                           

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 @ 2057 hours and 09/17/2021 @ 2305 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Post Road, Rockingham (Windham County), VT.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: David Greenier                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

09/16/21

At approximately 2057 hours, the Vermont State Police received a

report of a suspicious male at the Sunoco gas station, located at 809 Rockingham

Road. Troopers and Chester Police Officers made contact with David Greenier, 27

at 60 Vermont Route 103 in the Town of Chester. David was determined to be in

violation of Court issued Conditions of Release. David was subsequently arrested

and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

 

David was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,

Windsor Criminal Division on September 17, 2021 at 1230 hours. David was lodged

at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.

 

 

09/17/21

At approximately 2305 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of

a male banging on the door of a residence on Rockingham Post Road. Troopers

arrived on scene and identified the male as David Greenier, 27. David was

determined to be in violation of active Court issued Conditions of Release.

David was subsequently arrested and transported the Vermont State Police

Barracks in Westminster for processing.

David was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,

Windham Criminal Division on September 20, 2021 at 1230 hours. David was lodged

at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/17/21 and 09/20/2021          

COURT: Windsor and Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: 200 dollars Cash or Surety

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Thomas Roach

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

802-722-4600

 

