Real Estate Market Projected to Reach $8,662.2 Billion by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

Public-private partnerships, rise in economy, and increase in efforts by the government for the infrastructure developments drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The real estate companies are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their real estate market share. For instance, in July 2019, CBRE Group, Inc., a U.S.-based commercial real estate investment firm acquired shares of UK-based Telford Homes Plc. The acquisition aims to expand footprints in the UK and Europe. Similarly, Life House, a vertically integrated hotel company has secured around $100 million in Blue Flag Partners for its business expansion through the acquisition of additional hotels.The global real estate market size was valued at $6.8 trillion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.6 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6394 Furthermore, growth in urbanization and population drives the commercial and industrial sector, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for real estate in the coming years. Currently, by business, in 2018, the sales segment has garnered significant market share, owing to the expansion of the infrastructure sector in developing regions. The growth is mainly because of the growth in the demand for various properties such as residential, commercial, and industrial.Key BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging real estate market trends and dynamics.In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the global market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global real estate market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.Top 10 Key Market PlayersAmerican TowerAvalonBay CommunitiesAyala Land Inc.GecinaLink REITPrologisSegroSimon Property GroupSinar Mas LandWelltowerRequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6394 Key Market SegmentsBy PropertyResidentialCommercialIndustrialLandBy BusinessSalesRentalBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6394