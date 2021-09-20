Facility Management Services Market Anticipated to Reach $1,422.6 Billion by 2027

The factors such as an increase in industrialization and urbanization, the surge in residential and non-residential construction drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to surge in industrialization and urbanization majorly in developing countries. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward green buildings and growth in travel and tourism industry are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propels the global facility management services market growth.The global facility management services market was valued at $954.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.A rise in construction activities and increase in need for safety, comfort, and healthy environment for employees in addition to increase in awareness about outsourced services are expected to lead to the development of the global market. In addition, a strict norm to monitor waste disposal is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, government investments in real estate sectors is expected to boost the growth of the construction industry, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global market.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7024 Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging facility management services market trends and dynamics.An in-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the facility management services market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global facility management services market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.Top 10 Leading PlayersArthur McKay & Co Ltd.BVG India LtdCBRE Group, Inc.EMCOR Group, Inc.ISS World Services A/SKnight Facilities ManagementQuess Corp LtdSodexo, Inc.Spotless Group Holdings LimitedTenon GroupRequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7024 Key Market SegmentsBy Service TypePropertyCleaningSecurityCateringOthersBy TypeOutsourcedIn-houseBy End-userCommercialInstitutionalPublic/InfrastructureIndustrialOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7024