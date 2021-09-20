The Philippines FDA Approves Znth CR After Clinical Studies

MANILA, REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2 Rounds of Clinical Studies Completed in the Philippines

First Round Human Trial: 95% Recovery Rate

We viewed COVID-19 as a serious threat to humanity. Znth CR Medical Supply,

with its partners in North America and South Korea, conducted its first clinical trial in the Philippines beginning in May 2020. Znth CR oral tablets were administered to 21 patients ranging from asymptomatic to acute status. Within 2-7 days, all of the patients, with one exception, were able to fully recover from COVID-19 symptoms (1 patient died due to a prior heart condition). In addition, all patients were able to test negative for COVID-19 through PCR testing.

With a 95% recovery rate, Znth CR Medical Supply agreed to conduct an additional clinical trial of only COVID-19 patients who were in the severe to acute stages. All asymptomatic to moderate cases were removed.

Second Round Human Trial: 92% Recovery Rate

Znth CR Medical Supply conducted its second clinical trial of COVID-19 patients with severe to acute conditions in the Philippines with the help of 4 regional Covid hospitals and Covid certified MDs.

All of the 25 patients who participated, with the exception of 1 patient, had prior comorbidities or prior medical conditions, ranging from diabetes, asthma, and hypertension, to emphysema. Additionally, all were on oxygen support. The patients recovered in an average of 6 days (2 were disqualified for taking other medications). The average age of the 23 patients was 46.6 years old; the youngest being 7-years old, the oldest being 85-years old. The trial consisted of 12 females and 11 males. All patients graciously agreed to release the radiology reports as well as the PCR test results which can be viewed at www.znthcr.com.

Philippines FDA Approval of Znth CR as a Drug

In February 2020, we were approved as a nutritional supplement by the Philippines FDA (license number: 3000005876821).

In August 2021, we were approved by the Philippines FDA as a drug to treat COVID-19 (license number: CDRR-RIVA-DI/E/W-87276).

What’s Next? 100% of the Profits go to Charitable Non-profit Organizations

We are all about saving humanity. 100% of the profits will go to the charities selected by our consumers. Currently, Znth CR Medical Supply is in contract negotiations with over 10 countries. For individual consumers, Znth CR can be purchased on our website at www.znthcr.com.