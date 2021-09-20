Dialysis Market | Asia Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2028.
North America accounted for maximum contribution to the total revenue generated owing to the high prevalence rate of diabetes and hypertensionPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global dialysis market was valued at $91.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.8 billion by 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Factors that drive the growth of the global dialysis market include rise in incidences of kidney diseases globally. Furthermore, issues related with kidney transplants and increase in occurrences of lifestyle and chronic diseases supplement the market growth. On the contrary, complications in dialysis treatment and concerns regarding reimbursements in emerging nations is likely to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, change in preference of patients from in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) to home hemodialysis (HHD) and advancements in key alliances by pharmaceutical players such as acquisitions, dialysis product launches, and partnerships are expected to provide new opportunities for dialysis market expansion in the future.
Covid-19 scenario:
The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.
However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.
The function of the kidney is to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood. This process is carried out with the help of dialysis when the kidney is not functioning properly. Waste products, such as urea and creatinine, are removed from the blood with the help of artificial and natural semipermeable membranes. In hemodialysis, the blood is purified using an artificial membrane, whereas, in peritoneal dialysis, the waste products are removed using peritoneum in abdomen, which acts as a natural semi-permeable membrane.
On the basis of product & services, the market is classified into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. The consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the service segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.
Key Findings Of The Study
The peritoneal dialysis segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.
The hemodialysis segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future.
North America dominated global dialysis market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the future.
China is expected to grow at a highest rate in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.
The services segment was the highest contributor among the Product & Service segments in 2020.
The key players operating in the global dialysis market include:
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Baxter International Inc.
Nipro Corporation
B Braun Melsungen Ag
Nikkiso Co.
Ltd., Becton
Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)
Angiodynamics Inc.
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Davita
Diaverum Deutschland GmbH.
