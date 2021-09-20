Food and Agriculture Products and Technology Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2026
The global Food & Agriculture Products and Technology Market was valued at USD 490.09 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 740.27 Billion by the year 2026NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food and Agriculture Products and Technology Market was valued at USD 490.09 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 740.27 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.07 percent. Food and agriculture technology and products used for making products and also in the production of machines used in farming. The food and agriculture technology and commodities provide a rise in crop production, efficient resources use and safeguard of crops from harsh climatic conditions.
This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360 overview of the global Food and Agriculture Products and Technology industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.
Key Players:
Key participants include global food & agriculture technology, and products industry are ADM (US), Evonik (Germany), Genus (UK), Neogen (US), AKVA Group (Norway), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), DSM (Netherlands), United Technologies (US), Signify Holdings (Netherlands), SGS SA (Switzerland), Zoetis (UK), GEA (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Daikin (Japan), Pentair (UK), Intertek (UK), Americold Logistics (US), Groupe Grimaud (France), and MosaMeat (Netherlands)
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• The Food and Agriculture Products and Technology industry is growing at a CAGR of 9.2 % in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The increase in farming practice owing to the spiraling population has resulted in the region to be the fastest and most significant share in the industry.
• Based on the industry in the market, the agriculture industry projected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the wide availability and usage of this equipment in almost every type of crop farming.
• The need for safety and processing equipment has improved in the global industry due to the execution of food safety regulations, globalization of trade, and advancements in technology.
• The Cold chain segment holds a significant share in the market due to the growing demand for storage of harvest and its transportation. Various economies across the globe are investing lump sum amount of money for cold chain industries forecasting the need for this industry in upcoming years and expected to bolster the industry in forthcoming years.
Market Segmentation:
Industry Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
• Animal
• Animal Genetics
• Animal Health
• Aquaculture Products
• Agriculture
• Indoor Farming Technology
• Smart Agriculture Technology
o Farm Management Software
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Smart Greenhouse
Fish Monitoring
Others
o Pre-Harvest Equipment
Primary Tillage Equipment
Secondary Tillage Equipment
Planting Equipment
Irrigation Equipment
Plant Protection Equipment
Other Equipment
o Grow Lights
o Autonomous Tractors
• Cold Chain
o Refrigerated Storage
o Refrigerated Transport
• Food & Beverages
o Algae Products
o Food Safety Technology
o Traceability Technology
o Food & Beverage Processing Equipment
o Plant-Based Protein Products
o Cultured Meat Products
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of the Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:
• The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Food and Agriculture Products and Technology market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.
• An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.
• Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.
• The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.
