Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market size worth $13,938 million by 2023
North America is expected to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors propelling the nerve repair and regeneration market are rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological and epidemic disorders, and introduction of novel and innovative products for nerve repair and regeneration. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of the devices restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific are likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players.
UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
In detail along with the table of contents, please click on the link below:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/299
The global nerve repair and regeneration market was valued at $5,927 million in 2016, and is projected to garner $13,938 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2023.
North America is expected to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.
The report also profiles key players involved in the global nerve repair and regeneration market, such as
AxoGen Inc. (U.S.),
Baxter International (U.S.),
Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.),
Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.),
Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.),
Medtronic Plc. (U.S.),
Orthomed S.A.S. (France),
Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands),
Jude Medical (U.S.),
Stryker Corporation (U.S.).
They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
Inquire more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/299
Based on the product, the report bifurcates the market into biomaterials and neuromodulation surgery devices. The neuromodulation surgery devices segment contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the wide range of product offering for nerve repair. However, the nerve conduits sub-segment in the biomaterials segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Regionally, North America accounted for over two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2016, owing to growth in the number of patients suffering from neurological disorders.
Among surgeries, the neuromodulation surgery segment accounted for 55.3% of the market share in 2017. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The other surgery types mentioned in the report are direct neuropathy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy.
North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the market share in 2017 and is likely to retain its dominance through 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% through 2023. The report also discusses regions such as Europe and LAMEA.
We have also published few syndicated market studies in the other trending area that might be of your interest. Below are the titles of the reports for your reference, considering the Impact of Covid-19 on This Market which will help you to assess the aftereffects of a pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.
Allied Market Research Coverage on the Healthcare Domain:
Dialysis Market
Cord Blood Banking Services Market
Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn