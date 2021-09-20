More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Smyrna

Submit Release
(Smyrna, GA) - On Saturday, September 18, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Smyrna Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. 

Preliminary information indicates that at 3:22 p.m., officers responded to 3014 North Lincoln Trace Avenue, Smyrna, Cobb County, Georgia, following a 911 call about a suicidal man.  When officers arrived on scene, they found Unsfored Lewis Thurmond III, 27, of Smyrna, and attempted to negotiate with him for several minutes.  During the incident, Thurmond pointed a firearm that he had been holding towards officers.  An officer fired his gun, striking Thurmond.  Thurmond was taken to a local area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. 

No officers were injured during the incident. 

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation and once complete, the casefile will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

