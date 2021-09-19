Arrests Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce two arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:52 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. The adult male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The adult female was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene in vehicle but were apprehended after a brief vehicle pursuit. Two rifles and two handguns were recovered. The suspects’ vehicle had been previously reported stolen.

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, 20 year-old Kelvin Richardson, of Southeast, DC, and 20 year-old Antawon Robinson, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.