Ashley Gold, Celebrity Jewelry Designer, Creates an Augmented Reality Shopping Experience at AshleyGold.com

Ever wonder what your jewelry will look like on as you shop online? Technology is here to help!

My customers have enjoyed shopping online for years, but I knew I had to give them an even great experience when coming to my website.” — Ashley Gold, Jewelry Designer

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love shopping from the comfort of home while still lounging in your pajamas? Are you curious about whether to purchase a trend-setting bracelet or a gorgeous pair of earrings that stops you in your tracks? Celebrity jeweler designer, Ashley Gold of AshleyGold.com is debuting an augmented reality shopping experience for customers this fall .

Augmented reality has quickly become a popular method for customers to shop for must-have items online. Major retailers such as Warby Parker, Target, IKEA, and Sephora have adopted the trending technology to interact with products virtually. Fashion-forward users online can use augmented reality to enjoy trying on makeup, customized glasses, or superimpose furniture or art in their home.

Ashley Gold is a leader in the jewelry industry. “My customers have enjoyed shopping online for years, but I knew I had to give them an even great experience when coming to my website,” expressed Ashley Gold. “I wanted customers to virtually try on their curated collection of bracelets, earrings, and necklaces for women and men via augmented shopping.” Shopping and interacting with augmented reality is easy and fun. Customers can upload a current picture using their computer or smartphone camera and superimpose Ashley Gold’s various collections onto wrists, ears, or neck in real-time.

Finding the right style of jewelry can be time-consuming and frustrating. But using augmented reality technology, customers are more likely to avoid buyer’s remorse and leave their retailer of choice delighted with their new purchase. Remove the guesswork about whether the fine details in a ring, the color of a stylish metal bracelet, or a modern necklace complement your skin tone, fashion sense, or lifestyle. “I love that you can even have your favorite outfit on and try on a special necklace to be sure it is what you want before buying,” said Gold.

Shopping for gifts online becomes a stress-free experience, and it is easier to select items that fit a loved one’s personality and aesthetics using augmented reality. Have fun playing dress-up with some “glam time” spent shopping online at AshleyGold.com using AR technology without having to leave home, work, or your car.

The rise of augmented reality technology in the real world and shifts in online shopping has never been more prominent since the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. When physical shopping became increasingly tricky and posed significant health risks to customers and retailers, contactless shopping alternatives using augmented reality provided a welcome solution.

The digital world has become more intertwined with daily life, as the way people communicate, work, shop, and share their lives depend on connectivity to the internet and technology. The integration of AR technology in retail makes sense, is a natural response to customer needs, drives retailers' metrics, and streamlines the shopping experience. Technology evolves and reacts to human interaction, so retailers like Ashley Gold are making moves to be part of the wave.

Augmented reality for shopping is not a passing trend, as many fashion and beauty brands are using the technology and related platforms, online social media and beyond to drive sales. According to a Neilsen global survey conducted in 2019, 51% of customers expressed interest in using AR and VR when shopping for products. Both retailers and customers are pleased with the AR shopping experience because it leads to more conversions and is satisfying to use.

Both augmented reality and virtual reality have captured the human imagination for decades. The accessibility of AR technology provides exciting and new ways for shoppers to interact with their favorite products and enjoy immersive retail experiences virtually.

AR technology delivers incredible value to customers, restores confidence that they can obtain the perfect product, and have a pleasant personalized shopping experience. While on the go or at home, AshleyGold.com AR offers convenience, a deeper connection to a brand, and allows customers to customize their journey.

Customers do not only fall in love with a product at first sight. They want an immersive experience. Shoppers want to be regaled with rich details about an item, examine fine details and craftsmanship up close, and receive a true-to-life rendering of the desired product. Ashley Gold is committed to delivering an elevated retail therapy session online using the power of augmented reality.

Never before has there been so many innovative and immersive ways to connect to customers, receive real-time feedback, and make fans and influencers part of a brand story using technology. As more people continue to spend more time online, the fashion and beauty industry is taking notice and making an effort to court customers and leave them feeling pampered and valued.

Whether customers can upload a current photo or live stream to interact with products when shopping online, AR tech influences the online shopping experience. The fashion and beauty industry continues to push the envelope. Technology allows retailers to better respond to and interact with customers, creating a dynamic e-commerce experience.

Visit Ashley Gold for fine jewelry to enhance your current collection or an exquisite gift.

