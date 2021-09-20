Detroit’s Dynami Foundation Announces Uncork for a Cure Event benefitting research on Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer

Dynami Foundation’s founder, Flora Migyanka Raffle to win a classic Ferrari Metro Detroit's Finest Chefs for Uncork for a Cure

Dynami Foundation’s founder, Flora Migyanka, announces 6th annual Uncork for a Cure with raffle featuring classic Ferrari and featuring Detroit’s finest chefs.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local breast cancer advocate and Dynami Foundation’s founder, Flora Migyanka, resumes the 6th annual Uncork for a Cure event this fall by announcing the addition of a raffle featuring a 1997 F355 classic Ferrari. This year’s event will take place at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield, Michigan on Friday, November 12th, featuring Metro Detroit’s finest chefs, world-class wine, art and the announcement of the Ferrari winner at 9pm sharp.

“2020 was a devastating year for so many. We’re proud that as a foundation, we were able to continue to raise funds for our breast cancer mission. As we began to map out the return of this year’s event, we knew we had to up the ante. What better way to make a splash while raising money for breast cancer than with a Ferrari raffle?” says founder Flora Migyanka.

Tickets for the Ferrari raffle are on sale now at $250 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. This 1997 classic Ferrari F355 Spider features the classic Rosso Corsa over beige leather with a 6-Speed Manual transmission, rear challenge grill and genuine Ferrari floor mats.

Enjoy delectable Italian dishes prepared by Detroit's most celebrated chefs including Luciano DelSignore (Bacco, Casa Pernoi, Bigalora Pizza), Sarah Welch (Marrow), Anthony Lombardo (SheWolf), James Rigato (Mabel Gray), John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino (Grey Ghost and Second Best). Paired with fine by the first female Master Sommelier in the U.S., Madeline Triffon of Plum Market and her esteemed colleagues.

The safety and health of the Dynami donors, community guests many of whom are cancer thrivers and survivors, is our paramount concern. This year’s event at Cauley Ferrari will be limited capacity and utilize the beautiful unique area with open-air garage space. Seating and heaters will be spaced to allow for necessary social distancing. Antibacterial gel will be provided upon entry and all staff will be wearing a mask. Uncork for the Cure event will remain in accordance with local orders and follow all necessary protocols.

Proceeds of the raffle benefit the Dynami Foundation’s mission of funding cutting-edge research on Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer (ILC), an underfunded and under researched subtype of Breast Cancer that is the sixth most diagnosed cancer in women in the US.

Learn more about the Dynami Foundation:

www.dynamifoundation.org

Social Media: @uncorkforacure_detroit www.facebook.com/UncorkforaCure/

Raffle tickets: www.dynamifoundation.org/ferrari-car-raffle

Sponsorship: www.dynamifoundation.org/uncork-for-a-cure#tickets