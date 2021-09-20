Detroit’s Dynami Foundation Announces Uncork for a Cure Event benefitting research on Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer

Dynami Foundation’s founder, Flora Migyanka, announces 6th annual Uncork for a Cure with raffle featuring classic Ferrari and featuring Detroit’s finest chefs.

“2020 was a devastating year for so many. We’re proud that as a foundation, we were able to continue to raise funds for our breast cancer mission.”
— Flora Migyanka, Dynami Foundation’s founder

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local breast cancer advocate and Dynami Foundation’s founder, Flora Migyanka, resumes the 6th annual Uncork for a Cure event this fall by announcing the addition of a raffle featuring a 1997 F355 classic Ferrari. This year’s event will take place at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield, Michigan on Friday, November 12th, featuring Metro Detroit’s finest chefs, world-class wine, art and the announcement of the Ferrari winner at 9pm sharp.

“2020 was a devastating year for so many. We’re proud that as a foundation, we were able to continue to raise funds for our breast cancer mission. As we began to map out the return of this year’s event, we knew we had to up the ante. What better way to make a splash while raising money for breast cancer than with a Ferrari raffle?” says founder Flora Migyanka.

Tickets for the Ferrari raffle are on sale now at $250 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. This 1997 classic Ferrari F355 Spider features the classic Rosso Corsa over beige leather with a 6-Speed Manual transmission, rear challenge grill and genuine Ferrari floor mats.

Enjoy delectable Italian dishes prepared by Detroit's most celebrated chefs including Luciano DelSignore (Bacco, Casa Pernoi, Bigalora Pizza), Sarah Welch (Marrow), Anthony Lombardo (SheWolf), James Rigato (Mabel Gray), John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino (Grey Ghost and Second Best). Paired with fine by the first female Master Sommelier in the U.S., Madeline Triffon of Plum Market and her esteemed colleagues.

The safety and health of the Dynami donors, community guests many of whom are cancer thrivers and survivors, is our paramount concern. This year’s event at Cauley Ferrari will be limited capacity and utilize the beautiful unique area with open-air garage space. Seating and heaters will be spaced to allow for necessary social distancing. Antibacterial gel will be provided upon entry and all staff will be wearing a mask. Uncork for the Cure event will remain in accordance with local orders and follow all necessary protocols.

Proceeds of the raffle benefit the Dynami Foundation’s mission of funding cutting-edge research on Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer (ILC), an underfunded and under researched subtype of Breast Cancer that is the sixth most diagnosed cancer in women in the US.

Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
Sari M Cicurel
4000 Winterset Lane
West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, 48323
United States
+1 248-766-0945
Sari Cicurel is an in-demand publicist in metropolitan Detroit. She offers the public relations, communications, and marketing services you would expect from a big agency and partners it with the specialized attention of a boutique firm. For all her clients, Sari brings her passion, determination, and expertise so she can gain significant media exposure for her clients in broadcast, print, and online news outlets. All of her services can be identified on her website sarimcicurel.com. Her weekly podcast PR Weekly with Sari Cicurel is heard wherever you get your podcasts. She leverages her 30 years of experience to spearhead projects, social media strategies, event production, community relations campaigns, and marketing. Sari is a storyteller who cultivates a favorable public image for her clients in a variety of industries including healthcare, retail, restaurant, and hospitality, automotive, publishing, as well as in politics, professional services and for numerous non-profit organizations. Her current and past projects include clients such as Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, Red Dunn Kitchen & Cocktails, Trumbull & Porter Hotel, Profile by Sanford, Hill Gallery, Beyond Juice + Eatery, Detroit Axe, The Phluid Project and ASTOURI both based in New York, Curated Cincinnati, Pingree Detroit, Beer City Dog Biscuits, Lynn Hollander Designs, Richard Phillips Art Gallery and many retailers in SE Michigan. Sari is also active with many different non-profit organizations as she believes this work is the ultimate way to assist in telling a story. In addition to being the Executive Director at the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, she also works with The Emily Stillman Foundation, Alana Flu Foundation, ELLA Designs, Stand with Trans, Sib4Sib, and Yoga Moves MS.

