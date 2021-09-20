New Product from Rinnal. Enhance Water Retention & Growth for Indoor & Outdoor Plants
Rinnal is pleased to announce a new product for the enthusiastic gardener. A professional product now available for the first time to the domestic market.USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhance Water Retention & Growth for Indoor & Outdoor Plants!
Rinnal are pleased to announce today a new product for the enthusiastic gardener. Rinnal is a growing media for indoor and outdoor plants used by professional landscapers and gardeners. It is now available for the first time to the domestic market. Rinnal is a potting mix alternative to coco coir and peat moss that creates the ideal growing conditions for plants.
MOTTO: "Twice the Green, Half the Water."
Features and benefits of Rinnal include.
• 50% less watering
• Absorbs water instantly and releases it slowly into the soil
• Retains the right amount of water
• Prevents dehydration of plants
• Prevents waterlogging of roots
• Holds Nutrients added to water
• Aerates the soil to prevent soil compaction and allows roots to grow
• Developed and produced in The Netherlands
• Earth friendly
Rinnal is now available starting September 15, 2021 at $33.56 on Amazon.com
For more information on Rinnal, visit https://rinnal.eu/
My name is Colm, the proud founder of my company, Rinnal. I am originally from Dublin, Ireland where my true passion for our environment and the great outdoors began. My journey today has literally brought me back to the roots of plant and food production, soil and water!
I discovered this super-versatile, environmentally friendly water-based resin hard foam product which is used by professional landscapers and gardeners as a soilless growing medium in commercial gardens, green houses, hydroponics, sports fields and golf courses.
The benefits of Rinnal have been scientifically proven and it will help nature. Water conservation and better management of our natural resources are now more important than ever.
When you spend so much time, money and love on your plants, you don’t want to see them die when you go away for a few days. With memories of my mother and today’s inventions of often complicated self-watering systems, I knew this product should be made available to amateur gardeners like us.
Colm
