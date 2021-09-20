Electric Vehicle Battery Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research
Growing demand for emission control systems and the establishment of green power generation for Electric Vehicle Batteries are driving the demand for the marketVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is expected to reach USD 46.80 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A major factor driving growth is the rising demand for alternative energy sources. The power generation of electricity reduces carbon dioxide emissions or other dangerous pollutants effectively. Hence, electric vehicle battery technology has a major role to play in resolving environmental issues and promoting the use of renewable energy carriers. Continued product advances and technologies are expected to bring new possibilities for emerging players.
In the report, researchers also focus on the remarkable market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. By far, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Electric Vehicle Battery market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. This is the newest report that undertakes the current economic situation severely hit the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Highlights From The Report
The majority share in the passenger vehicle segment is primarily due to the high Electric Vehicle penetration in the sector.
Due to the growing demand for battery-powered buses and lightweight trucks, the commercial segment is expected to grow continuously over the predicted span.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing section due to the Chinese government's supportive policies and China's growth as the world's hub for EV batteries.
Key players in the market include A123 Systems, East Penn Manufacturing Company, LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Ltd., and Duracell, among others.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Battery Market on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, propulsion, and region:
Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lithium-Ion
Lead-Acid
Nickel-Metal Hydride
Sodium-Ion
Others
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Battery Electric Vehicle
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Regional Segmentation of the Electric Vehicle Battery Market:
North America(U.S., Canada)
Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report offers an insightful depiction of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global market, alongside identifying an array of business strategies employed by industry professionals. With a special focus on market scope and application areas, the report covers numerous industry aspects, including the current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints, among others.
Key Factors influencing market remuneration:
The global Electric Vehicle Battery market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.
The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.
Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.
The application landscape of the global Electric Vehicle Battery market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.
The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.
Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Battery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Electric Vehicle Battery Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Government subsidies for Electric Vehicle Battery programs
4.2.2.2. Rising demand for Electric Vehicle Battery systems
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
