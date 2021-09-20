Carbon Nanotubes Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020-2027
Increasing application in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon nanotube market is expected to reach USD 16.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The carbon nanotube (CNT) market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to its rising demand from end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, healthcare, automotive, and textiles. Carbon nanotubes are appropriate for a large number of applications necessitating resilience, robustness, electrical & thermal conductivity, and lightweight characteristics as compared to conventionally used materials
In the report, researchers also focus on the remarkable market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. By far, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Carbon Nanotubes market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. This is the newest report that undertakes the current economic situation severely hit the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get a sample of the report from:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/125
Key Highlights From The Report
By product type, multi-walled carbon nanotubes, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.80 Billion in 2019. The structure of this product type results in better conductivity and the strength of atomic bonds enables it to endure high temperatures.
By industry vertical, the electrical & electronics industry held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period. A much larger number of transistors produced from CNTs can be fitted on a chip, due to their small size, as compared to the number fitted on a silicon chip. Also, the chips are faster, very efficient, and produce much less heat than silicon chips.
North America, in terms of revenue, held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the growth and technological advancements in the electronics industry and increased production of engineered polymers (CNTs improve the thermal decomposition and melting temperatures) in the region.
Key participants include Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon nanotube market on the basis of product type, methods, industry vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube
Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube
Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Arc Discharge
Laser Ablation of Graphite
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Energy
Healthcare
Automotive
Textiles
Others
Regional Segmentation of the Carbon Nanotubes Market:
North America(U.S., Canada)
Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request for Report Customization:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/125
The report offers an insightful depiction of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global market, alongside identifying an array of business strategies employed by industry professionals. With a special focus on market scope and application areas, the report covers numerous industry aspects, including the current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints, among others.
Key Factors influencing market remuneration:
The global Carbon Nanotubes market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.
The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.
Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.
The application landscape of the global Carbon Nanotubes market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.
The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.
Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Carbon Nanotubes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Carbon Nanotubes Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing application in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics
4.2.2.2. Growing demand in energy storage
4.2.2.3. Growth of the automotive industry
4.2.2.4. Technological Advancement
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes
4.2.3.2. Environmental concerns
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
READ MORE…!
To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-nanotube-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Soil Stabilization Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-stabilization-market
Automatic Weapons Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-weapons-market
Energy Efficient Glass Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-efficient-glass-market
Renewable Polypropylene Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/renewable-polypropylene-market
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn