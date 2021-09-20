Water Treatment Chemicals Market Demand, Size, Share, Demand & Forecast To 2027
Market Size – USD 45.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.
The latest report has been drafted, keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation many vital aspects of the global Water Treatment Chemicals market on both global and regional levels. The research focuses on the significant market changes that followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The report offers an accurate estimation of the market value, size, and revenue share in the post-COVID-19 scenario, alongside encapsulating the present and future effects of the pandemic. The report further details the key points of the Water Treatment Chemicals market, including the latest market standards, regulations, and policy changes imposed by the government for the upcoming years. The report also involves the application of several advanced analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, to pinpoint the current growth trends and operating patterns of the players.
Key Highlights From The Report
Municipal corporations are expected to register for the highest growth in the market over the forecast period due to the increasing need for freshwater in the developed countries of North America and Europe.
The raw water treatment is the largest application segment in 2019 due to its growing utilization in the product formulations for industrial settings.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing, power, and industrial sectors in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the market.
Key participants include Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of Product, End User, Application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biocide & Disinfectant
Coagulants & Flocculants
pH & Adjuster & Softener
Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors
Anti-foaming Agents
Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oil & Gas
Municipal
Power
Mining & Mineral Processing
Food & Beverage
Chemical Manufacturing
Pulp & Paper
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Boiler
Raw Water Treatment
Cooling
Water Desalination
Effluent Water Treatment
Others
The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Detailed Analysis of the Regions of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Include Regions such as:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Focal Points of the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:
Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Water Treatment Chemicalsmarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.
Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.
Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market
Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Water Treatment Chemicals industry.
Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing environmental and climatic concerns
4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies
4.2.2.3. Growing global population
4.2.2.4. Increasing need for sustainable water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment
4.2.3.2. Alternative Water Treatment Technologies
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
