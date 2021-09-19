Submit Release
TBI Investigating Nashville Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per the memorandum of understanding between his office, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting death of a man during an interaction with MNPD officers on Saturday night.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occured shortly after 7:45 p.m. at a motel in the 3400 block of Percy Priest Drive, where MNPD detectives and SWAT officers were executing a search and arrest warrant on a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous. After repeated commands to surrender, the man exited a room on the second floor and immediately fired down upon officers in the motel’s parking lot. Three SWAT officers returned fire, striking the man, who subsequently died at the hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

