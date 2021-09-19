FFHN™ to provide help to LatinX Mexico to reduce POVERTY
FFHNΩ®™ PROVIDES PEER SUPPORT TO BLACKS, LATIN X, AND NATIVE AMERICANS TO CURVE DEATHS FROM HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, DIABETES USING MEDIUM AND NEW MUSIC
Facing the Future with Hope FFHNΩ© Creating Transformative Social Responses to a Changing Environment as we Harness and practice innovation with technology for social good. ®™”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing the Future with Hope provides supports to blacks, Latin X (Mexico) and Native Americans along with respective poor whites to curve disability and reduce the death toll in association with diabetes and high blodd pressure using new medium, and new genre of music.
— Kimara Blessings
Arizona based national and global nonprofit Facing the Future with Hope and PeachTree Media in association with Family Marks Press to provide peer support services inclusive to using new medium for those who have been affected by high blood pressure and diabetes around the globe launches latest campaign. Our peers include friends and members of the network whom have been affected from complications due to stroke, heart attack, diabetes and high blood pressure, calling for new action to public policies relative to notifying relatives and close friends in the network when a new diagnosis occurs. Citing preliminary research that those suffering from such disease are impaired hence do need supports we have in place throughout the globe to face these challenging times.
Reducing burden on the taxpayer and global citizen alike.
The project is inspired in part by the late Adrianne Patterson and Arielle Mendel Mallory decedent in her early 30s who passed from complications due to diabetes after living with the disease since early childhood. Mallory was cultured, intelligent having graduated high school around age 15 who learned and spoke Arabic as an aside. Along with her primary language spoken at home that of English, Ebonics along with the written WEbonics™.
Mallory enjoyed the arts, i.e. media and in her spare time attempted to take up dancing which she was really bad at—and loved rap music which she mastered via entry into many free-style contests battling young, middle-aged men sometimes three times her senior where she was often undefeated. Due to her outstanding intellect and originality she rapped in the Spanish language where she would tip the scales in her favor. For example, her family and friends report one of the contestants in a hip-hop battle was losing his round against her consequently decided to use profanity to tip the scales in his favor; aimed words in the battle referring to her as the *b and *n-words. In addition to calling her natural luscious, bobbed mane a bad weave.
Mallory in time went by the stage Hip Hop rap name: Jessiyka James—which she was featured on the late night popular hip-hop show in Los Angeles, where she resided.
Facing the Future with Hope is contributed to listing her original music for copyright reserve in the early 2000s.
More
James’ original raps flirted with Spanish and plenty of English savy although music producers took advantage of her naivety and sickly state in which some of her work were listed on the popular music platform i-Tunes without permission from herself, caregiver, nor the notable Lennox Blackman, JD.
More
Other key music was copywritten e.g. her catalogue of musical works in which Kímara Blessings-creator and COO of nonprofit industry division Press Marks---Peach Tree Media a marketing, movie i.e. screenplay treatment and music publisher linked with Facing the Future with Hope Press Marks, PLC in association with Facing Hope Now Estoy No Problemos Palms 91 Los Todos Oraciones et. al of Phoenix Metro, Arizona. Primping Energy Music™---meant to Heal include Awaken and Spring forth inner-knowledge.
###
Kimara Blackman Blessngs
Facing the Future with Hope
+1 800-582-7450
kblackm@asu.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter