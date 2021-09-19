Maryland State Police Investigating Trooper-Involved Collision In Worcester County

September 19, 2021

(OCEAN CITY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that occurred when a trooper’s vehicle collided with a three-wheel motorcycle Saturday evening in Worcester County.

Shortly after 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, Trooper First Class Cody Shubert, a three-year veteran of the Maryland State Police who is assigned to the Berlin Barrack, was driving an unmarked agency-issued 2020 Ford Explorer traveling south on Philadelphia Avenue approaching the intersection at 12th Street in Ocean City, Maryland. TFC Shubert was on duty, assisting the Ocean City Police Department with road patrol during “Bike Week” events.

According to a preliminary investigation, TFC Shubert observed a vehicle in front of him traveling south on Philadelphia Avenue operating without lights. TFC Shubert attempted to proceed through the intersection at Philadelphia Avenue and 12th Street intending to initiate a traffic stop on the violator.

At the same time, the three-wheel motorcycle was traveling north on Philadelphia Avenue and attempted to make a left turn at 12th Street, crossing into the path of TFC Shubert’s vehicle. The two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

The male operator and the female passenger of the motorcycle were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland and later to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware for treatment of their injuries. TFC Shubert was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating this crash.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov