A New Pacquiao is Taking Punches for the Youth of Long Beach California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Guv’nors Boxing Club in Long Beach is the flagship location partaking in the Manny Pacquiao Foundation Youth Boxing Gym initiative. What officially kicked off on August 24th will serve inner city youth through the gym’s programs, like free first-time classes. The Long Beach boxing club houses the boxing ring mat from the Manny Pacquiao defeat of Juan Manuel Márquez in their second match for PacMan to capture the Junior lightweight title.



Jimuel Pacquiao, Manny’s son, leads the charge on the Youth Boxing Gym Initiative. He visited the gym on September 8th to provide necessary boxing equipment and take on a few punches from the gym’s members!

“The kids love the equipment. They really love and appreciate the support.” - Liz Parr, The Guv’nors Boxing Club

The program will become a model for many more gyms with locations already scouted in California and Chicago. This program won’t stop there—it aims to impact not only gyms in the U.S. but around the world.

“We want to do everything we can to give youth a fighting chance all around the globe! By supplying boxing supplies and sponsorships it removes barriers for at-risk youth to get involved in the sport. Boxing aids in the development of leadership skills, respect, discipline, hard work, and focus.” - Jon Sisson, Executive Director, Manny Pacquiao Foundation

This initiative wouldn’t be possible without the vision of other local partners. The Long Beach Police Department has committed to training weekly with kids in the gym. Local Hearts, another ongoing partner of the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, has been a conduit to the initiative. Other partners include California State and Long Beach Health and Nutrition departments!



About Manny Pacquiao Foundation
The Manny Pacquiao Foundation, named and founded on behalf of future Hall of Fame boxer Manny Pacquiao, seeks to empower communities and individuals through charitable support and messages of hope. Learn more at: https://pacquiaofoundation.org.

