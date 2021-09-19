A New Pacquiao is Taking Punches for the Youth of Long Beach California

Jimuel Pacquiao takes punches for a cause! Boxing equipment donated from the Manny Pacquiao Foundation to the boxing club Long Beach Police Department share in vision to aid local boxing gym in mentoring kids and teens.

To reach underserved American youth, the Manny Pacquiao Foundation donated essential boxing equipment to the Guv’nors Boxing Club, a gym in Long Beach, CA

My Dad has always wanted to help people, and it’s such a cool thing to be here and help them.” — Jimuel Pacquiao