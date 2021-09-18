Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of Clay Terrace, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:42 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

 

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 28 year-old Gregory Braxton, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

